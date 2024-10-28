Michael Strahan's twin daughters Sophia and Isabella turn 20: their eventful life in the spotlight in photos

The two were born on October 28, 2004, when their dad was already renowned as one of the stars of the New York Giants and one of the most successful NFL defensive ends of all time.
Their lives in the limelight continued as Michael made the move from the football field to the small screen, embracing a career in media as an anchor for FOX and ABC News.
From his stint as the co-host of Live with Kelly and Michael to his current tenure as one of the lead anchors of Good Morning America, Sophia and Isabella have been by his side, and Michael has proudly shone a light on their journey alongside him.
In honor of their milestone 20th birthday, take a look at some of the GMA anchors' twin daughters' best moments in the spotlight, from their very first red carpet to their blended family birthday celebration…
Sophia and Isabella made their very first red carpet appearance when they were just ten years old at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
The twins went "from barrel racers and pole benders to successful hunter and equitation riders," per Jean in an interview with The Carolinas Equestrian, winning several ribbons in horse shows along the East Coast while in high school.
While the sisters often indulge in a lot of the same activities, Isabella has also dabbled more so in modeling than her sister.
After making her runway debut in April 2022, she followed that up with a couple more projects, including print campaigns and catwalks like walking for KBSWIM in Miami Beach (pictured here).
The twins were on hand to support their dad at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony alongside his other family members.