GMA's Michael Strahan's twin daughters Sophia and Isabella turn 20: their eventful life in the spotlight in photos
Isabella Strahan, host Michael Strahan, and Sophia Strahan attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California© Getty Images

Michael Strahan's twin daughters Sophia and Isabella turn 20: their eventful life in the spotlight in photos

The Good Morning America anchor shares his twins with ex-wife Jean Muggli

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Michael Strahan's twin daughters with his second ex-wife Jean Muggli, Isabella and Sophia Strahan, have spent nearly their entire lives in the spotlight.

The two were born on October 28, 2004, when their dad was already renowned as one of the stars of the New York Giants and one of the most successful NFL defensive ends of all time.

Their lives in the limelight continued as Michael made the move from the football field to the small screen, embracing a career in media as an anchor for FOX and ABC News.

From his stint as the co-host of Live with Kelly and Michael to his current tenure as one of the lead anchors of Good Morning America, Sophia and Isabella have been by his side, and Michael has proudly shone a light on their journey alongside him.

In honor of their milestone 20th birthday, take a look at some of the GMA anchors' twin daughters' best moments in the spotlight, from their very first red carpet to their blended family birthday celebration…

Host Michael Strahan (C) with daughters Sophia Strahan and Isabella Strahan attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2014 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Sophia and Isabella made their very first red carpet appearance when they were just ten years old at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The appearance at the event, however, would end up becoming a tradition of sorts for the twins and their famous dad.

TV personality Michael Strahan (C) with Sophia Strahan (L) and Isabella Strahan (R) attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 at Pauley Pavilion on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

They were fixtures of the carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards for several years going forward, making their first showing here as teens in 2017.

The event is one of the very few where Michael has brought along his kids, preferring to lead his public life by himself while allowing his family their privacy.

Isabella and Sophia Strahan pose with their horses on their mom Jean Muggli's farm, shared on Instagram© Instagram

The twins are also champion equestrians, having picked up skills as show jumpers thanks to visiting with their mom Jean in Wilmington, North Carolina after her divorce from Michael.

The twins went "from barrel racers and pole benders to successful hunter and equitation riders," per Jean in an interview with The Carolinas Equestrian, winning several ribbons in horse shows along the East Coast while in high school.

A model walks the runway forÂ KB Swim during Paraiso Miami Beach at The Paraiso Tent on July 17, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.© Getty Images

While the sisters often indulge in a lot of the same activities, Isabella has also dabbled more so in modeling than her sister.

After making her runway debut in April 2022, she followed that up with a couple more projects, including print campaigns and catwalks like walking for KBSWIM in Miami Beach (pictured here).

Tanita Strahan, Isabella Strahan, Michael Strahan, Sophia Strahan at the star ceremony where Michael Strahan is honored with the first Sports Entertainment star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The twins were on hand to support their dad at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony alongside his other family members.

Michael is also a dad to daughter Tanita Strahan (pictured) and son Michael Strahan Jr., sharing them with his first ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins.

Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella sit down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America© ABC/Heidi Gutman

In January, the sisters were thrust into the limelight when Isabella revealed she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma.

She actively documented her chemotherapy journey online, prominently featuring her sister Sophia and other family members, and she is now officially cancer free.

Michael Strahan celebrates his daughters Sophia and Isabella's birthdays at Disney with his girlfriend Kayla Quick© Instagram

The GMA anchor and Kayla celebrated the girls' 20th at Disney this past weekend. He penned on social media: "Happy Birthday to my baby girls, @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan!" 

"Can't believe how fast 20 years have passed! Loved celebrating at Disney and looking to celebrate many many more my loves!! Love you."

