Michael Strahan's twin daughters Sophia and Isabella turn 20: their eventful life in the spotlight in photos

Michael Strahan's twin daughters with his second ex-wife Jean Muggli, Isabella and Sophia Strahan, have spent nearly their entire lives in the spotlight.

The two were born on October 28, 2004, when their dad was already renowned as one of the stars of the New York Giants and one of the most successful NFL defensive ends of all time.

Their lives in the limelight continued as Michael made the move from the football field to the small screen, embracing a career in media as an anchor for FOX and ABC News.

From his stint as the co-host of Live with Kelly and Michael to his current tenure as one of the lead anchors of Good Morning America, Sophia and Isabella have been by his side, and Michael has proudly shone a light on their journey alongside him.

In honor of their milestone 20th birthday, take a look at some of the GMA anchors' twin daughters' best moments in the spotlight, from their very first red carpet to their blended family birthday celebration…

© Getty Images Sophia and Isabella made their very first red carpet appearance when they were just ten years old at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. MORE: Michael Strahan calls out GMA co host during chaotic live moment The appearance at the event, however, would end up becoming a tradition of sorts for the twins and their famous dad.

© Getty Images They were fixtures of the carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards for several years going forward, making their first showing here as teens in 2017. The event is one of the very few where Michael has brought along his kids, preferring to lead his public life by himself while allowing his family their privacy.

© Instagram The twins are also champion equestrians, having picked up skills as show jumpers thanks to visiting with their mom Jean in Wilmington, North Carolina after her divorce from Michael. GALLERY: Celebrities with champion equestrian daughters: from Tom Selleck to Bruce Springsteen The twins went "from barrel racers and pole benders to successful hunter and equitation riders," per Jean in an interview with The Carolinas Equestrian, winning several ribbons in horse shows along the East Coast while in high school.

© Getty Images While the sisters often indulge in a lot of the same activities, Isabella has also dabbled more so in modeling than her sister. After making her runway debut in April 2022, she followed that up with a couple more projects, including print campaigns and catwalks like walking for KBSWIM in Miami Beach (pictured here).

© Getty Images The twins were on hand to support their dad at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony alongside his other family members. RELATED: Michael Strahan gets emotional on-air as he announces daughter Tanita's baby news Michael is also a dad to daughter Tanita Strahan (pictured) and son Michael Strahan Jr., sharing them with his first ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins.

© ABC/Heidi Gutman In January, the sisters were thrust into the limelight when Isabella revealed she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma. LATEST: Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shares raw hospital photos as she marks one year since cancer diagnosis She actively documented her chemotherapy journey online, prominently featuring her sister Sophia and other family members, and she is now officially cancer free.