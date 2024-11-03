Amanda Owen marks family milestone with rare photos of towering son Reuben

Amanda Owen delighted fans at the weekend when she shared a carousel of rare family photos to mark her son Reuben's milestone 21st birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV star, best known for appearing in Our Yorkshire Farm, uploaded numerous personal photos through the years, including snapshots that showed her eldest son riding a pony, driving a tractor, playing a musical instrument and riding a bicycle.

© Instagram Reuben celebrated his 21st birthday

Elsewhere, Amanda, 50, included a more recent picture which showed the mother-of-nine posing for a selfie with Reuben. The pair appeared in high spirits with Amanda rocking a ribbed roll neck top while Reuben - who towered over his mother - posed in his outdoor gear and a high-vis jacket.

Captioning her pictures, Amanda penned: "A snapshot of a few of Reuben's previous thrills and spills for him to enjoy on his 21st birthday. His love & devotion to all things horsepower is laid bare."

© Instagram Amanda shared a string of personal family photos

The star's fans and friends quickly inundated the comments section with birthday well-wishes. "21 already, time flies... Happy birthday!!! I hope you have a great one!" wrote one, while a second chimed in: "What an absolutely beautiful photo of mum and son," and a third sweetly added: "Wow how did that happen… lovely pictures. Happy Birthday Reuben."

© Instagram Reuben enjoys helping out on the farm

Amanda shares Reuben with her ex, Clive Owen. The former couple, who appeared on Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm, are also doting parents to Raven, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, Clemmy, to the youngest, Nancy.

They announced their separation in 2022 - the same year their show came to an end.

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm, which is currently being restored.

Despite their separation, the pair recently joined forces on Channel 4 documentary, Our Farm Next Door, which follows the former couple as they breathe life back into a derelict farmhouse in the Yorkshire Dales.

During a recent interview with HELLO!, Amanda spoke about the possibility of her children running the farm one day.

"My son Sidney (12) is absolutely hellbent on being a farmer. Miles (16) too, he loves his farming," she explained. "I just want to be able to facilitate that. I'm not going, 'Here's your farm, get on with it', because that's no lesson learned whatsoever.

© Instagram Amanda Owen with three of her children

"Clive and I will give them opportunities, but we won't hand it to them on a plate."

Of their help around the farm, she went on to say: "The more the merrier. The kids are growing up and it's always about looking forward to the next generation. I'm not intending to slow down. I think I haven't peaked yet. As you get older you morph into a new mode and a new way of doing things."