Amanda Owen returns to social media with rare family photo – and fans say the same thing

Amanda Owen delighted her fans on Sunday when she returned to Instagram after a social media break. The Yorkshire Shepherdess shared some sweet photos of her daughter Clemmy, seven, who could be seen feeding hay to the family's horses.

The fun snapshots showed the youngster reaching up so high she was off the ground at one point! Even better, though, Amanda posed with her daughter outside at Ravenseat Farm, and her followers loved to see it.

"Haytime playtime #hay #horses #heavyhorses #feedingtime #yorkshire #shepherdess #farm," she simply captioned the images – and her fans' responses fell into two main camps.

© Instagram Clemmy had fun feeding the horses

Several noted how quickly her daughter is growing up, with their comments including: "Clemmy growing up so fast," "Beautiful Clemmie [sic] xx," and: "Great photo, Clemmy is growing up fast".

Others, meanwhile, expressed how much they had enjoyed the star's TV show, Our Yorkshire Farm. "Miss your show on c5," one wrote, while another added: "Is your show coming back?" The programme followed the lives of Amanda, her now ex-husband Clive, and the nine children they share.

WATCH: Clive Owen's shock confessions about living situation at Ravenseat with ex Amanda Owen

Back in 2022, the couple shocked fans when they announced their separation. Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time, Amanda told her followers in a statement: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

© Instagram The little girl's feet didn't touch the ground

Five months after the couple announced their split, Channel 5 revealed that their popular docuseries would not be recommissioned. A new series, Beyond The Yorkshire Farm, centring on the lives of Clive and their eldest son, Reuben, took its place, following the father-son duo as they launched a digging business together, but Clive later quit the show.

© Instagram Fans also loved the mother-daughter selfie

The couple have remained on amicable terms, recently working together on some farm repairs alongside Reuben, now 19. Speaking recently about the couple's split on Lorraine, Clive was very candid about his part in their separation as he expressed regret for his behaviour.

The farmer said: "I handled it very badly. It was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things really. And I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending. A massive part to play."

© ANL/Shutterstock Amanda with her ex-husband Clive

He continued: "When all this was going on I am ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on," Clive added, commenting on the fact he was a little jealous of the time his wife spent filming The Yorkshire Shepherdess.

"She was committed and we were all committed to this thing but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and I behaved badly towards her. I should have been supporting her and I was doing the absolute opposite."