Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen's rare photo of grown-up daughter Clemmy shocks fans
Amanda Owen smiling in purple polka-dot dress© Shutterstock

Our Yorkshire Farm viewers didn't recognise one of Amanda and Clive Owen's nine kids

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Amanda Owen took a break from posting on social media after she opened up about her former romance with boyfriend Rob Davies, but she has delighted fans by resuming her family updates.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess posted a photo of her daughter Clemmy, eight, cuddling a goat at their remote Yorkshire farm, Ravenseat, and fans couldn't believe how much she had grown. Wearing casual black leggings and a hoody, she sat in a red patterned armchair as she smothered the goat with affection.

Amanda Owen's daughter cuddling her goat© Instagram
Clemmy was pictured cuddling goats at Ravenseat

Her long dark blonde hair had been pulled away from her face with a few stands falling loose around her face.

In the final photo, she had fashioned her hair into a messy bun as she sat on the steps holding onto one of their animals.  

Amanda Owen's daughter with a goat© Instagram
Fans were surprised by how much she has changed since Our Yorkshire Farm

Amanda heaped praise on her daughter in the caption, describing her as the GOAT (greatest of all time) in a play on words.

Her fans were quick to comment on Clemmy's appearance, with one writing: "Gorgeous Clemmy, my goodness how you have grown!" and another adding: "Can’t wait to see Clem again on our screens! I’ve missed her! Even though she probably now looks about 21."

Amanda and Reuben Owen
Amanda often shares updates about her farm Ravenseat

A third similarly remarked: "Totally not surprised about the goats in the house, just on how much Clemmy is not little Clemmy any more!"

This is not the first time that fans have been left in disbelief about the ever-changing Owen family. While they were used to seeing the day-to-day lives of Amanda, her ex-husband Clive and their nine kids Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmy, and Nancy on Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm, updates became few and far between following the end to the show in 2022.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess and her family are starring in a new show called© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
The Yorkshire Shepherdess and her family are starring in a new show called Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive & Kids

However, they are set to star in a new show about the family renovating their derelict farmhouse called Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive & Kids.

Amanda and Clive's separation

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen with ex-husband Clive© ANL/Shutterstock
Amanda Owen and ex-husband Clive announced their split in 2022

Amanda and Clive will reunite on our screens in the new show. They announced their separation in 2022 following 22 years of marriage, but they have continued an amicable relationship, even defending one another from criticism over the past few years.

After Amanda began a relationship with close friend Rob Davies – which is now over – she was forced to defend her romance.

Amanda owen selfie with daughters © Instagram
The former couple share nine kids

She told the MailOnline: "I never set out looking for another relationship. Rob [Davies] was a friend that Clive and I had both known for a long time. He put together the farm website and managed the digital side of the business, things we couldn’t do ourselves.

"What he offered was conversation rather than confrontation, and Clive knew about it from the very ­beginning – he actually suggested Rob and I would be a good match.

"At that point, a few years ago now, Clive was also seeing someone else and was openly dating. It wasn’t a secret; everyone around us knew, even the children."

Clive supported Amanda, stating she put a lot of effort into their marriage.

"They got together at a point when we had already ­separated, so I wasn’t shocked or horrified, and it was never an affair in my mind because I knew about it from the beginning," he said.

"So it's not right to blame Amanda, as no one could have tried harder than she did to keep our relationship going."

