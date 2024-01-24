Amanda Owen poses with lookalike children as she comments on storm impact on Ravenseat Farm

Amanda Owen has had a double whammy this week with Storms Isha and Jocelyn hitting her Yorkshire-based farm of Ravenseat, but thankfully the weather events don't seem to have impacted her too much.

The mum-of-nine took to her Instagram to show herself with some of her children on the snow-topped hills surrounding her farm and it appears the family had no concerns as three of her children gathered around a rock and drank warm beverages from a flask. The star also shared a snap of her children enjoying their time on the farm.

It appeared there was still wind blowing around as Amanda's hair was ruffled by gusts as she shared a beautiful photo of the area, with grey clouds moving in.

There didn't seem to be any damage at the 2,000-acre property as stone walls were still standing and the sheep nearby didn't seem to be bothered at all. Making a quip about the weather, Amanda said: "Whatever the weather #weatheringthestorm."

© Instagram Ravenseat was hit by some wind

The star shares her nine children with ex-partner Clive Owen, and despite the split, the couple are still on amicable terms with one another, even embarking on a renovation project at their farm in October.

The news was shared by the duo's oldest son Reuben, 18, who shared photos of himself hard at work taking off the roof, and captioned it: "Me and Tom took the day of the diggers to give Mum and dad a hand taking the roof off Anty Johns. One amazing view from the scaffolding. @yorkshireshepherdess @tommy.mcwhirter."

© Instagram The children gathered around for some hot drinks

Speaking about the couple's split on Lorraine, Clive said: "I handled it very badly. It was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things really. And I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending. A massive part to play."

"When all this was going on I am ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on," Clive added, commenting on the fact he was a little jealous of the time his wife spent filming Yorkshire Shepherdess.

© Instagram Snow had touched Ravenseat

"She was committed and we were all committed to this thing but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and I behaved badly towards her. I should have been supporting her and I was doing the absolutely opposite."

Amanda and Clive announced their split in 2022 with a statement that read in part: "This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family."