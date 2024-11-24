John Travolta's son Benjamin looks so grown up in new photo from sister Ella on 14th birthday

It is an extra special, celebratory weekend for John Travolta and his family.

On Saturday, November 23, the Grease actor's youngest son, Benjamin Travolta, rang in his 14th trip around the sun.

In addition to Benjamin, the Oscar nominee is also a dad to daughter Ella Bleu, 24, and he and his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer, were also parents to Jett, who died aged 16 in 2009 after suffering from a seizure.

In honor of Benjamin's birthday, both John and Ella took to Instagram with heartwarming tributes celebrating him.

First John shared an adorable photo of Benjamin receiving a kiss from their beloved family pup Peanut, and wrote in his caption: "Happy birthday my Ben. Your dad loves you! And so does Peanut!"

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and wish him a very happy birthday, with Rita Wilson writing: "Happy birthday Ben!" as Donnie Wahlberg added: "HBD Ben!"

Others followed suit with: "Wonderful picture, so full of love," and: "Happy birthday, Ben and Peanut are so sweet!" as well as: "Ben is so big and beautiful," plus another added: "Oh my God, they are so beautiful! Lots of love always!"

Ben's big sister Ella also shared a sweet tribute, along with a stunning photo of him with a sorbet-hued sunset behind him while they were on a boat. "Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!!!! I love you," she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Though John has always kept his kids largely out of the spotlight, fans of his are no strangers to seeing occasional glimpses of their trips together, and what a supportive dad John is.

He has also opened up about how he approached parenting when it came to the aftermath of Kelly's passing in 2020. In 2021, speaking on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart, he explained that Ben expressed his fears that he would lose John as well.

John then shared: "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," adding: "I said, 'But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'"

He went on: "Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can… So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."