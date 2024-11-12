John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu, 24, displays all natural beauty in close-up photo

John Travolta and Kelly Preston's daughter Ella has revealed how she gets her stunning all-natural beauty look – and it's all thanks to Charlotte Tilbury.

The 24-year-old shared a gorgeous close up selfie of her stunning skin after an appearance on The Today Show last week, tagging her make-up artist Alex Rutkovskiy and Charlotte.

Alex, on his own page, revealed how he created the gorgeous and glowing look including using the brand's iconic Magic Water Cream, the Hollywood Flawless Filter and Beauty Light Wand for the face. He kept the eyes simple with a nude palette of eyeshadows and the Exagger-Eyes mascara, and the world famous Pillow Talk, a natural nude color, for the lips.

© Ella Bleu Travolta Ella Bleu Travolta

Ella's appearance comes as she released her first EP Colors Of Love, a six-song record that highlights the various versions of love we all experience.

One of the songs, "Little Bird," is a song for Kelly, who died in 2020 after a breast cancer diagnosis, and the music video for which featured beautiful home video footage of Kelly.

"A lot of it I hadn't seen so it was really, really nostalgic and really beautiful," Ella said on The Today Show, speaking of the footage which she received from friends and family. "There was a lot of crying – happy tears – and I wanted it to be a celebration of her life because all those best, most happy moments… that's how I remember her."

Ella Bleu Travolta reveals rare details of grieving her beloved mother Kelly Preston

The only daughter of John and Kelly – they were also parents to sons Jett and Benjamin – revealed that the writing process also allowed her to process how to grieve her late mother.

"It's different for each person going through loss, but for me personally, it was just this pure message that I wanted to give to my mom," Ella said.

She added: "Even though there can be so much support from everyone, it can also sometimes get in the way of how you truly feel and how you want to communicate those last words to that person."

© Gisela Schober John and his wife Kelly and daughter Ella (C) during a Cannes party in 2018

Grease actor John and Kelly first became parents in 1992 when they welcomed son Jett. The couple became parents for a second time eight years later, when they welcomed daughter Ella in 2000, followed by their son Benjamin, 13, born in 2010.

Jett tragically passed away in January 2009 while on vacation with his parents at their home at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel on Grand Bahama Island when he hit his head on a bathtub while suffering from a seizure.

John and Kelly rarely spoke about Jett, keeping him out of the spotlight but following his death Kelly shared that Jett was autistic and had seizures throughout his childhood.