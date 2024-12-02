Kaley Cuoco gets the sweetest family surprise for her 39th birthday

Kaley Cuoco rang in her 39th birthday with all the love and laughter her growing family could bring. The actress shared a heartwarming glimpse into her special day, showcasing how her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, and their 20-month-old daughter, Matilda, turned the occasion into a cozy celebration.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on November 30, Kaley posted a video of little Matilda gleefully walking around their living room, clutching a balloon. Meanwhile, Tom, 42, had set the stage with festive decorations, a red plush cat adorned with a unicorn horn, wrapped gifts, and a pair of birthday cards.

"Sweetest east coast bday wakeup courtesy of @tommypelphrey," Kaley captioned the video. "Tildy thought it was all for her lol."

The adorable moment perfectly captured the joys of family life, which Kaley and Tom have embraced wholeheartedly since welcoming Matilda in March 2023. Their candid and joyful approach to parenting has endeared them to fans, as the couple frequently shares glimpses of their journey into first-time parenthood.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kaley reflected on the whirlwind that is motherhood. With her trademark humor, she described parenting Matilda as akin to looking after "a drunk best friend."

"It’s a wild thing," Kaley told Jimmy, laughing. "I was trying to explain to our couple’s therapist the other day why I’m so tired. You should all be in couple’s therapy, just FYI."

She elaborated, "Taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend every day. They’re crying when they don’t get what they want, you’re making sure they make it to the bathroom or cleaning their throw up. They’re out of their minds, and you’re making sure they don’t die all day long. Then they black out, and you’re ready to die, and they wake up like, ‘What’s for breakfast?’"

Kaley and Tom recently celebrated their second Thanksgiving as parents, adding another layer of joy to their holiday traditions.

Kaley shared a sweet snapshot on her Instagram Stories of Matilda wearing a festive orange tank top and turkey-printed overalls, captioning it simply, "Happy Thanksgiving." Another photo captured Tom holding Matilda and another baby, a moment that Kaley humorously commented on: "This is pretty hot, arms full of babies lol @tommypelphrey."

The family’s coordinated Halloween costumes in October also brought plenty of smiles. Kaley and Tom playfully dressed up as each other, with Kaley donning a blue NFL jersey, fake beard, and baseball cap to channel Tom. Meanwhile, Matilda stole the show in a rainbow unicorn costume. "Happy Halloween from Tom, Kaley, and their little unicorn!" Kaley captioned the Instagram post.