Kaley Cuoco claps back at age-shaming comments over confession about parenting 19-month-old daughter

Kaley Cuoco is letting people know that she is a present and active mother when it comes to prioritizing her 19-month-old daughter Matilda Carmine Pelphrey, nicknamed "Tildy."

The actress, 38, shares her baby with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, and recently went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss motherhood.

"It's a wild ride, Jimmy," she started, calling motherhood "a lot" and recalling what she told her couple's therapist, adding: "You should all be in couple's therapy, just FYI," providing some rare details on her private romance with the Ozark star.

"And I was explaining to her…taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend every day," she continued to the audience, who responded with laughter. "They're crying when they don't get what they want."

"You're making sure they make it to the bathroom, and cleaning their throw-up from…whatever. They're out of their minds and you're making sure they don't die, all day long. And then they black out, and you're ready to die."

"Then they wake up and are like, 'What's for breakfast?' And you're like, 'What?! Do you even know what happened last night?' Am I right, though? It's insane, and that happens every day. It's a real joy."

© Getty Images Kaley was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

The clip was shared on social media, and some users posted negative comments about the actress relating to aging and being able to care for a young daughter.

Kaley took to the comments herself to light-heartedly clap back at the negative responders, writing: "Reading these comments are comical. I AM old!"

© Instagram "Taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend every day."

"LOL you have watched me grow up in front of the camera since I was 5 years old! Those of you with a sense of humor and joy, I applaud and see you, let's spread more love, kindness, lightheartedness, and fun!!"

Her fans came to her support with encouraging responses like: "Completely understand with a 19 month old. Very very hard but oh the joy it brings. Hopefully some day it will get easier," and: "You are a true gem & you have aged like fine wine. People are on edge & projecting their insecurities on you, nothing new here," as well as: "And just when I thought I couldn't love you more… you're awesome, Kaley."

© Getty Images Kaley shares her baby daughter with fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Earlier this year, Tom popped the question to Kaley after over two years of dating, and told People they were in no rush to plan their wedding, and were possibly also planning on a second child before walking down the aisle.

"We're gonna go way out of order. That's our plan," she told People, joking that "maybe another kid will have to come first." The actress added: "I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it's a lot."

© Instagram The couple announced their engagement this August after two years of dating

Kaley also compared the constant questions about expanding her family to questions about wedding planning, quipping: "The minute I had my baby, they're like, 'When's your second one?' I'm like, 'Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?'"