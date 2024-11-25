Kaley Cuoco makes tearful revelation after years of 'a lot of questions' concerning beloved dog Shirley

Kaley Cuoco is remembering the life of one of her beloved dogs, and giving fans some clarity.

On Monday, November 25, the actress took to Instagram to give an update on one of her pups, Shirley, who she had for several years, though whom in the past few years she stopped sharing on social media.

In that time, fans have often commented on her posts about Shirley's whereabouts, and now the Big Bang Theory alum is shedding light on the situation.

Kaley started off a video by saying there was something that had "been weighing on me that I think I'm ready to share now," and noted: "Especially [now] that I run my own dog care company, Oh Norman, I think it is important to be honest about everything animal related."

She emphasized: "Everyone that knows anything about me knows my love for animals, dogs, every creature in our world," and continued: " I wanted to talk about a little story about a little dog named Shirley. Most of you know I had her for many, many, many years and I kind of, all of a sudden you kind of stopped seeing her, and I started to get a lot of questions as to where she was because it's very unlike me to just stop posting about a dog that I have had since she was six weeks old."

Kaley then explained: "So long story short, she is a very special dog to me, as you all know, and when the love of my life came into my life, Tom [Pelphrey], who is also a mega dog lover, and he moved across the country with his beautiful German Shepherd Blue a couple years ago, unfortunately Blue and Shirley started getting into some mega fights." Kaley and Tom, who share daughter Matilda, one, started dating in late April of 2022; when Blue passed away in March of this year, they both wrote lengthy tributes on Instagram in his honor.

"Shirley was determined to kill him, and it was very scary," Kaley went on, further sharing: "She'd gotten into fights with other dogs, I knew she wasn't — the only dog she didn't get into a fight with was Norman, they'd grown up together and also Norman was like the mob boss."

"Anyways Shirley had gotten in other dog fights before and it really scared me, and the problem with it is she's such a people dog she loves people, loves kids, loves families, loves everybody.

We obviously bring many dogs into our home and I started to get really worried that she would really hurt another animal and I needed to make a very, very difficult decision that I think it's good that I'm sharing it because I'm sure there are people out there that have had to make this decision, and she just could not live with us with how she was behaving, and I loved her so much but I was really scared, and I didn't want something really bad to happen."

She ultimately revealed that Shirley was rehomed, with Kaley's longtime, trusted pet handler, Tony and his wife Angie, who have helped her with many of her past and current dogs, and took Shirley to live in their farm.

"They had her ever since and they have loved her so much, it was an excruciating decision for me, I've never had to — I would never say give up — place a dog elsewhere, I always knew I could take care of them, but this was for the safety of Shirley herself," she added, and maintained: "She has been living the life out on the most beautiful farm which is where Tony and Angie for years."

However, Kaley lastly revealed that after 14 years and a recent diagnosis of a very aggressive bone cancer, Shirley had unfortunately passed away, which is why she wanted to "share her story."

"She has had an amazing life, she had an amazing life with us, and an amazing last few years with Tony and Angie, and I just want to say thank you to Tony and Angie for caring for her the way they did," she concluded.