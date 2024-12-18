Meet Lisa Kudrow's dashing son Julian — who is following in her footsteps

Lisa Kudrow may be best known to many as Phoebe Buffay, or to others as Michele Weinberger, or more recently, Lydia Morgan, but to her son, she will always be mom first and foremost.

The Friends alum first became a mom in 1998, when she welcomed son Julian Murray Stern, her and her husband Michael Stern's first and only son.

She and her husband, an advertising executive born and raised in France, met in the 1980s in France, but didn't start dating until some years later, and eventually married in 1995.

WATCH: Lisa Kudrow shares special glimpse into parenting rarely seen son Julian

She was four years into her ten-year stint on Friends when she became pregnant, and her pregnancy was famously incorporated into a Friends storyline.

Learn all about the No Good Deed actress' son below.

© Getty Lisa with her husband and son

He was born during the fifth season of Friends

Julian, 26, was born on May 7, 1998, on the day that the famous season four finale aired, The One with Ross' Wedding, in which the gang travels to London for Ross' wedding, and he infamously says Rachel's name during the ceremony, plus, Monica and Chandler get together for the first time.

MORE: No Good Deed viewers give verdict on Lisa Kudrow's new Netflix show

Lisa's character Phoebe couldn't travel to London because of her pregnancy, which was of course real outside of the screen. On the screen, she was a surrogate for her brother's triplets, who he shared with his older wife.

© Getty Lisa and Julian in 2016

Julian's early childhood

Naturally, Julian spent a lot of his early childhood years on the set of Friends, which contrary to its fictional setting, was largely filmed in Los Angeles.

MORE: Lisa Kudrow shares emotional statement after loss of Friends co-star

He is also an only child, and in 2017, Lisa told Page Six that he "made it clear from the moment he could speak that he didn't want a brother or sister." She noted that "it just worked out that way anyway," however, "to this day, he'll say, 'Thank you.'"

© Getty The two in 2019

He has followed in his mother's footsteps

Unsurprisingly given his early childhood spent on sets, Julian has developed an interest in filmmaking, though he seems more interested in being behind the camera than in front of it.

MORE: Friends turns 30: from Jennifer Aniston to Matt LeBlanc, see the cast's then-and-now photos

In 2021, he graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in film and TV production, and he has since worked both as an actor and editor. His acting credits include the 2022 TV movie Doomed, and the horror-comedy short Seth's Big Break Two that same year.