No Good Deed viewers give verdict on Lisa Kudrow's new Netflix dark comedy series

Netflix's latest star-studded offering comes in the form of No Good Deed, a dark comedy led by Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano – and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the twisty series.

The eight-parter follows married couple Lydia and Paul, who put their 1920s Spanish-style villa on the market in the hopes of starting a new life. But as three different families all race to put offers in, the couple struggle to hide the dark secrets that linger in their family home.

© Netflix Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano star in the series

Taking to social media, viewers heaped praise on the show, with many hooked on the series within the first two episodes. One person penned: "Okay #NoGoodDeed has me completely sucked in," while another added: "Okay two episodes in and I'm hooked. The balance of drama and comedy kinda gives me the same vibes as Devious Maids. I'm really enjoying it so far."

A third person wrote: "Can already tell this will be a quick binge for me! #NoGoodDeed."

Many viewers also commented on the impressive performances from the cast, which features Denis Leary, Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, O-T Fagbenle and Teyonah Parris.

© SAEED ADYANI/Netflix Linda Cardellini plays Margo

One person penned: "Just got finished watching the series. It is absolutely amazing. What an extremely fantastic cast!" while another commented: "Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano are a riot. Who knew?!?"

For those yet to tune into the series, it follows three very different couples who are convinced that buying their dream home will solve all their problems. But if empty-nesters Lydia and Paul have any chance of selling it, they'll have to keep quiet about the dangerous secrets that linger in their house.

© SAEED ADYANI/Netflix Viewers praised the twisty series

Creator Liz Feldman told Tudum: "The stakes are so high for everyone involved, and we explore how far we're willing to go to provide for our loved ones."

Here's the full synopsis: "When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles — and the real estate frenzy begins.

© SAEED ADYANI/Netflix Luke Wilson features in the star-studded cast

"Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare.

"As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they'll escape the past is to finally face it."

No Good Deed is available to stream on Netflix.