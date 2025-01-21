Cameron Diaz shares rare glimpse into life with two kids: 'Everything changes'

Cameron Diaz is stepping back into the spotlight with a fresh perspective and a heart full of gratitude. After a decade-long hiatus from acting, the There’s Something About Mary star has embraced a new chapter as a working mom, balancing her love for family with her passion for storytelling.

Now, at 52, Cameron is starring in Netflix’s action-comedy Back in Action, reuniting with her longtime friend and co-star Jamie Foxx.

For Cameron, this return to Hollywood was anything but a quick decision. She had chosen to take a step back from her illustrious career to focus on her family—husband Benji Madden, 5-year-old daughter Raddix, and her 10-month-old son Cardinal.

Speaking to E! News, she reflected on how her priorities have shifted over the years.

"You’re a different person after you have children, after marriage, after building a life," Cameron shared.

"Everything changes—your whole perspective, your whole world, your understanding of it. For me, I never made a movie before with a family. So, all of the boxes change that need to be checked off. That’s the most important, and then everything else has to line up to support that."

© @CelebCandidly / MEGA The couple have been married since 2015

The decision to return to acting wasn’t an easy one, and Cameron admitted it felt a bit surreal stepping back onto a movie set after a decade away.

"As an actor, it’s completely different having taken 10 years and lived a life that I wasn’t living when I was an actor," she explained. "There’s a lot more happening in my world that allows me a different perspective on life, period."

© Getty Cameron Diaz attends the special screening of the film "Back in Action" at the Zoo Palast

"I hadn’t considered anything other than this," she admitted. "Benji and I talked about how maybe it would be cool to do something with the family, like switch it up a little bit. The only reason I would even consider it is because I know what I’m getting into with [Jamie] as a partner: His talent, his professionalism."

Cameron’s hiatus from acting allowed her to experience life in a way she hadn’t before. Her time at home with Benji and their children brought her immeasurable joy. "Spending half a decade blissfully at home with our kids was a dream," she said. "I didn’t feel the need to do anything else. My world felt complete."

However, stepping back into the industry has reignited her passion for storytelling, this time with a renewed sense of purpose. "When you live life outside of the bubble of Hollywood, you gain so much perspective," Cameron reflected. "That’s been the most profound part of this experience—being able to bring that perspective into my work now."