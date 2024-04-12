Cameron Diaz's children Raddix and Cardinal's bond with famous aunt revealed as Nicole Richie talks family life

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden recently welcomed their second child, son Cardinal, who is doted on not only by his parents and older sister Raddix, four, but his famous aunt and uncle.

The newborn has joined a very well-known family, with Nicole Richie and Joel Madden as an aunt and uncle.

It's clear that Nicole loves being an auntie too, with the Hollywood star giving a rare glimpse into her personal life during a recent appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna this week, which can be watched in the footage below.

Nicole - who is due to become an aunt again when sister Sofia Richie gives birth later this year - was asked if she babysits her niece and nephew.

She replied: "I do not but I'm ready to be a crazy aunty. This is something that's always been in my future and I can imagine the outfits. Like 'oh it's time to go shopping'. I have this vision and I'm ready to be her," she said.

© Donato Sardella Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz with their husbands

"The crazy aunt," she concluded." Cameron and Benji took to Instagram at the end of March to announce the arrival of their second child.

They didn't disclose their son's date of birth, but simply wrote: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

Cameron Diaz loves being a mom

The protective parents went on to explain that like with their daughter, they will not be sharing any photos of their son.

"For the kids' safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful," they concluded.

© Getty Images Cameron and Benji are doting parents to two young children

"Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!" The announcement was accompanied by a drawing with the words: "A little bird whispered to me," written on the front.

Cameron and Benji are raising their children in LA, and live closeby to Nicole and Joel, who are parents to teenage children Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14.

While Cameron is incredibly private, she has made several references to motherhood in interviews. She also said during an Instagram Live session in April 2020 that having a child was the "best thing I've ever done in my life".

© Photo: Getty Images The couple keep their family out of the spotlight

"I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we're just having the best time," she added. In a more recent interview with Kelly Clarkson, Cameron got real about parenting.

The actress said that she does her "mom checklist" and tries to understand what Raddix might be feeling. "Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she nap?

© Photo: Getty Images Cameron and Benji are ultra private

"You just kind of start there, and you go, 'What just happened? Is there something she's trying to communicate to me?'" she explained.

"And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she's going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it."

