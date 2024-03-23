Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised their fans on Friday with the news that they have secretly welcomed baby number two.

The 51-year-old actress and the Good Charlotte star, 45, are now the proud parents to a "really cute" son they named Cardinal.

Cameron and Benji took to Instagram to announce the unexpected news but did not reveal Cardinal's date of birth or how he was conceived.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden," they penned in a joint statement.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

In keeping with tradition, Cameron and Benji did not, and will not, share any photos of their baby boy for his "safety and privacy".

They continued: "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's a really cute.

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful," they concluded. "Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

The announcement was accompanied by a drawing with the words: "A little bird whispered to me," written on the front.

The couple are also parents to four-year-old daughter, Raddix, whom they have yet to share any photos of and rarely share any personal details about her.

They surprised with her birth announcement too, once again sharing the news on Instagram in January 2020.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," they gushed.

"She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

They added: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

They signed off: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

Despite keeping quiet about their growing family, Cameron has been happy to discuss becoming a mom, which she has called the "best thing I've ever done in my life".

"It's the best, best, best part of my life," she once said during an Instagram Live session in April 2020.

"I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we're just having the best time."

Cameron also said she is "lucky" that Benji is who she started a family with. "He's such an amazing father," she said of her husband.

"I'm so lucky he's my baby daddy. He's so incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen, and I start dinner and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine."

Cameron and Benji were friends for years before they started dating in 2014. They got engaged that December, and by January 2015 they married in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home.

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she previously told InStyle. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner.

"Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

