Cameron Diaz's too-cute daughter enjoys day out with mom and stunning lookalike grandma - see photo

It was a family affair over the weekend when Cameron Diaz soaked up the California sunshine with her daughter, Raddix, and her mom, Billie Early.

The trio were spotted stepping out in Santa Barbara where the family resemblance turned heads.

Cameron, 51, looked casual in black pants, a denim shirt and a hat, while Billie, 73, opted for a pretty floral top and wore her natural, grey hair loose around her shoulders.

Both women showed off their stunning bone structures as they smiled and spoke animatedly to one another, while Raddix skipped along beside them.

The three-year-old looked adorable in a onesie and mismatched purple and pink crocs and held hands with her famous mom.

Her curly, blonde locks just about reached her shoulders and she looked happy to be in her family's company.

Following their stroll, Cameron's husband, Benji Madden, arrived in his car to take them back to their Montecito home.

Motherhood looks good on Cameron, who seems to be a natural when it comes to parenting.

While they prefer to keep their daughter out of the spotlight, Cameron has opened up on several occasions about being a mom.

They welcomed Raddix in December 2019 via surrogate and she's called becoming a mother the "best thing I've ever done in my life."

She was in her 40s when Raddix came into their life and she told People she is "the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids," but that "I'm lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her."

And both she and Benji are hands-on when it comes to parenting. "He’s so good. He’s such an amazing father," she said of the Good Charlotte rocker during an Instagram Live video in April 2020. "I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s daddy. Like, he’s so incredible."

When Raddix was six months old, Cameron gushed over the joy that being a parent brings during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It’s been heaven, Jimmy," she said, before explaining how she's cherishing every milestone. "Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds … and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday," she added at the time.

"Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.

"But it’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it, and to let her be her. It’s just amazing. It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We’re just so happy."

As for how they juggle their careers and being a mom and dad? She told People: "Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it's all about her needs. I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We're a total tag-team.

"You know, we do have childcare that helps us, which, I don't even know how mothers who don't have childcare do it," she added. "I really do not understand. My heart goes out to them. They are superheroes. I know that's where the true fatigue comes in, when you don't have somebody to sort of pass them off to."

