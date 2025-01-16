Jamie Foxx's stunning mini-me daughter steals the show alongside her dad on the red carpet

Jamie Foxx is a girl dad and proud of it.

The veteran Hollywood actor twinned with his youngest daughter, Anelise, at the premiere of his latest Netflix film on Wednesday, proving that the Foxx genes run deep.

The duo teamed up on the Berlin red carpet for Back In Action alongside Jamie's co-star, Cameron Diaz, in her first acting project in over five years.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Official trailer for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

Anelise, 16, looked effortlessly cool beside her father as she donned a gray plaid suit, complete with a blue-striped button-up shirt underneath and a brown bow tie.

She accessorized with a brown fringed satchel bag and brown dress shoes as she walked the red carpet.

Jamie wore a black suit with eye-catching striped detailing for the event, with a white button-down underneath and a black bow tie.

© Getty Images for Netflix Jamie shares his youngest daughter with ex-partner Kristin Grannis

Both father and daughter wore tinted sunglasses to the premiere, adding to their cool factor. The Baby Driver actor shares Anelise with his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Grannis; he also welcomed his eldest daughter, Corinne, in 1994 with his ex, Connie Kline.

The 57-year-old takes any chance he can to gush about Anelise, even crediting the teen with saving his life following a terrifying stroke in April 2023.

In his Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Happened Was…, he explained how his daughter came to the rescue when he was in a critical condition.

© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I Anelise oozed cool at the Netflix premiere

"The [nurses] said at one point, the first 15 days, they thought they were going to lose me because my vitals were out of control," he said in the special.

"There was a 13 or 14-day period where they said, 'We've gotta keep him calm, and we've given him every medication that they could. It's not working; we gotta keep him calm because his vitals are so high we're going to lose him."

He continued: "That's when a miracle happened, and that miracle was working through my youngest daughter."

© WireImage The teen is a talented guitar and piano player

Anelise proceeded to soothe her father with her guitar playing, an act that he says saved his life.

"They said when she was playing, my vitals went down," Jamie said. "The nurses at the nurse's station were baffled. Like, 'Wow, what did they give him?'"

"They rushed into the room, and she said, 'Ssh. I got him.' Do you know what I found out? That God was in that guitar. That's my spiritual defibrillator."

© VALERIE MACON Jamie also has an older daughter, Corinne, from his relationship with ex Connie Kline

Anelise also plays the piano, proving how talented the Foxx family is. "My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "She said, 'I am going on tour with you.' I am blessed; we are all blessed."

As if that weren't enough, Jamie's daughter excels at basketball and football. He glowed with pride when he told Kelly Ripa that Anelise was just as good as any of the boys she played with.

"She's playing flag football, and she's the only girl in the league," he said.

"When she got on the football field, at first, they didn't want to throw it to her. She waved her hands and they threw it to her, and she hit for like a 60-yarder. It was crazy."