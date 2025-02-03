The biggest clue pregnant Michelle Keegan is having a boy

The always beautiful Michelle Keegan is pregnant with her first child and has been showcasing little glimpses online into her journey into motherhood for the first time.

One of the things we have noticed is her elusive pregnancy glow. The wife of Mark Wright's skin looks absolutely pristine!

© Instagram Michelle looked so fresh at her baby shower at the weekend

The Fool Me Once actress has shared a variety of selfies since she announced her big news at the start of the year, and in every single one, her face has a natural sheen which is so healthy and youthful. She looks well-rested and fresh.

This could be a big sign that she is expecting a boy! Now, hear us out. There are many old wives' tales that, yes, are sometimes seen as a bit silly, but some women swear by them.

Michelle has been sharing glowing pregnancy selfies

One of the main ones is that if a woman is expecting a girl, they 'steal' your beauty - so women are more prone to spots, skin pigmentation and dark circles. Legend has it that if a mama is carrying a boy, however, the baby will complement her beauty, resulting in glowing skin and long, luscious hair. It appears that Michelle, 37, has both! Perhaps a baby boy for Mark and Michelle later this year?

Michelle when makeup free earlier this month - check out that glow!

Of course, there is zero scientific evidence that this is true. It is important to remember that the body is flooded with hormones when one is carrying a child, and women react differently to the change.

Glowing skin is often down to an increase in blood flow - in fact, the volume of blood is increased by around 45% during pregnancy, hence the rosy skin.

Michelle's 'baby shower'

On Sunday, the Brassic actress documented a stunning surprise baby shower on her Instagram, with her closest friends and family present. The former Coronation Street actress shared a glimpse of the intimate gathering on social media, posting a beautifully styled candlelit table, captioning the snap: "Cuuuuutest surprise brunch with my northern lot."

© Instagram Michelle's baby shower brunch

The gender neutral style setting was gorgeous, and we noted there wasn't a hint of pink or blue in sight. There were rustic wooden tables adorned with flickering white candles, delicate sprigs of baby's breath in glass vases, and perfectly arranged napkins tied with twine.