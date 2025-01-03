Michelle Keegan reveals lifestyle change amid pregnancy

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright delighted fans when they announced the fantastic news that they're expecting their first child.

Since the announcement, neither the Fool Me Once actress or her reality star husband has commented on their impending arrival, but Michelle is certainly taking good care of herself while she's expecting.

On Thursday she took to Instagram to share a glowing selfie taken in her car, which showed her riding in the passenger seat as the driver took her for a coffee.

Michelle posted her first selfie since announcing her pregnancy

As a busy actress, Michelle Keegan has long relied on coffee to keep her going, telling Women's Health in 2023: "It takes a long, long time for me to come around in the morning. Before I speak to anyone, I need a coffee."

Speaking of her love of caffeine, Michelle continued that if she's filming, she gets picked up at 5:30, having a coffee on the way to the studio and another coffee when she gets to work. "As soon as I have that coffee in hand, that's when my morning starts." She also revealed her go-to order is a oat milk flat white,

Unfortunately for Michelle, during pregnancy, caffeine should be limited to 200mg per day – roughly two cups of coffee, with nutritional therapist Helena Barham explaining "it can constrict blood vessels and potentially negatively affect foetus development."

To curb her coffee needs, Michelle has been turning to matcha. In her update from her car, the 37-year-old can be seen holding a matcha latte, proving she's already switched up her caffeine habit.

Matcha is Michelle's new drink of choice

Is matcha safe in pregnancy?

Experts say matcha is safe in pregnancy, in moderation. It still contains caffeine - one cup of matcha contains about 70mg of caffeine, in comparison to 100-140mg in a cup of coffee.

Matcha is less caffeinated than coffee

"Matcha contains caffeine that is released slowly, providing a sustained pick-me-up without the crash that can come with other caffeine sources," explains Jessica Sepel, founder of supplement brand JS Health.

It's the other benefits of matcha that keep health-conscious celebrities, including Michelle and Kourtney Kardashian, sipping on the green drink.

Michelle Keegan is drinking matcha while pregnant

"Chlorophyll, one of the ingredients in matcha, can support detoxification, while L-theanine can help promote mental calmness," says Helena, who is founder of functional blood testing experts Nourish & Be.

"Matcha has plenty of vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidants that can support a healthy pregnancy. It is also shown to be a high in anti-inflammatory agents." Helena adds.

With many months left to go until Michelle and Mark's baby arrives, it sounds like matcha will be a helpful companion!