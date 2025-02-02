Michelle Keegan's incredible surprise baby shower as she prepares to welcome first child with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan was treated to the most stunning surprise as she celebrated her baby shower with her closest friends and family, just weeks before welcoming her first child with husband Mark Wright.

The Brassic star, 37, shared a glimpse of the intimate gathering on her Instagram Stories, posting a beautifully styled candlelit table, captioning the snap: "Cuuuuutest surprise brunch with my northern lot."

The setting was nothing short of magical, with rustic wooden tables adorned with flickering white candles, delicate sprigs of baby's breath in glass vases, and perfectly arranged napkins tied with twine.

The cosy yet elegant décor was a true reflection of Michelle’s effortlessly chic style, creating the perfect atmosphere for a heartwarming celebration.

Michelle, who has been embracing pregnancy with a sense of calm and joy, has largely kept the details of her journey private, but this rare peek into her baby shower had fans swooning over the beautifully curated brunch.

© Instagram Michelle's gorgeous surprise brunch

While she didn’t reveal who organised the thoughtful event, it’s clear that her loved ones pulled out all the stops to make the moment extra special for the mum-to-be.

Michelle and Mark, who have been married since 2015, announced their exciting baby news back in December, sending their devoted fanbase into a frenzy.

Michelle Keegan shared a glowing pregnancy selfie

The couple, who split their time between their Essex mansion and travels abroad, have long spoken about their dreams of starting a family, and now, that long-awaited moment is finally around the corner.

Throughout her pregnancy, Michelle has been keeping things low-key, focusing on self-care and enjoying the quieter moments before stepping into her new role as a mother.

© Maria Hibbs Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announced their exciting baby news before the end of 2024

Just last week, she shared a series of snaps documenting her “self-care January,” showing off her relaxed yet glowing look as she embraced a slower pace of life.

While Michelle has yet to reveal her due date, her growing bump has been stealing the spotlight, with fans already speculating about whether she and Mark will be welcoming a baby boy or girl.

© Getty Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright attend The Global Awards 2019

The excitement surrounding their little one’s arrival has been undeniable, with both families overjoyed at the prospect of a new addition.

Mark, who has been doting on Michelle throughout her pregnancy, has previously spoken about becoming a dad. "It's hard work with the pressure of having babies," he said on Loose Women. "We're going to give birth to an ugly duckling and let everyone down," he joked.