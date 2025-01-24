Michelle Keegan was just seen with no makeup and her pregnancy glow is epic

Michelle Keegan, who is pregnant with her first child, is looking more gorgeous than ever right now (if that's even possible.)

The 37-year-old shared a makeup-free selfie of herself on Tuesday before she received some well-deserved pampering time as she cosied up in a makeup artist's chair.

Michelle went sans makeup and looked fabulous

With her brunette locks pushed away from her face with a pink headband, the former Coronation Street star had a completely bare face, free from any cosmetics, and looked simply glowing! Michelle is known for her super glam red-carpet look, so it was a lovely treat to see her in her natural state.

We think she looks super youthful and her skin was in tip-top condition.

© Getty Images for Sky Michelle is pregnant with her first child

It has been said that when you are pregnant, your body produces huge quantities of growth factors and has more blood flowing through it, resulting in a healthy-looking rosy glow, hence Michelle's wonderful complexion.

Michelle and makeup

When it comes to makeup though, Michelle doesn't like to wear too much. She previously told HELLO!: "I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe. I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day."

© Instagram Michelle previously told HELLO she doesn't like being 'caked' in makeup

Just like she does with her outfits, Michelle likes to mix high-end luxury beauty brands with the cheap and cheerful, and fans love her for it.

"I love L'Oreal because they've got great eyeliners, Giorgio Armani for their bases, and Laura Mercier and I love their skincare and the body butter. I love NARs concealer - it really brightens the eyes."

Michelle's pregnancy

Michelle and her husband, former TOWIE star Mark Wright, who have been married for almost ten years, announced the fabulous news alongside a stylish, beach-side image via an Instagram post after Christmas. The snap, which featured Michelle cradling her bump whilst facing Mark, was captioned: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

© Maria Hibbs Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announced their exciting baby news before the end of 2024

Since then, Michelle hasn't spoken very much about her pregnancy online, although she did share with her followers that she now has a penchant for matcha lattes, as it's advised to cut down on coffee intake during pregnancy.