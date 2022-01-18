Jessica Wright makes rare comment about Mark and Michelle Keegan's future baby plans Jess Wright and husband Will Lee-Kemp are expecting their first child

Jessica Wright recently opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, sharing the heartwarming details about her unexpected pregnancy with husband William Lee-Kemp.

The proud mother-to-be revealed she was unknowingly pregnant with her son during her nuptials in Majorca last year. Jess and Will, who were introduced by Jess' brother Mark Wright, tied the knot in front of family and friends in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September, before hosting their evening reception at Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat.

"We feel so grateful and blessed. It feels like a fairytale: we eventually got our wedding and, believe it or not, I was unknowingly pregnant at the wedding," says the TV personality, who is 21 weeks pregnant.

Adding to the excitement, Jess and Mark's younger brother, footballer Josh and his wife Hollie are expecting their first child at the same time.

Jess is currently 21 weeks pregnant

"Josh and Hollie are due exactly eight weeks before us," said Jess. "So within two months my mum and dad are getting two grandchildren!

"Hollie and I have had quite different pregnancies, but it’s nice to know I’ve got her there going through the same thing as me. It’s really nice for Will and Josh to have this in common and liaise with each other."

Her other younger brother Mark, who is married to actress Michelle Keegan, is also eagerly awaiting the new arrival. "He will be uncle Mark… God help us all!" says Jess, laughing.

"Mark can’t get over that Josh and I are having kids at the same time. He says all the time: 'You must be so excited knowing that your kids are coming at the same time – do you just talk about it all the time?'

"You get rushes of excitement," Jess continued.

Jess is expecting her first child at the same time as her brother Josh

"It’s the loveliest thing that the cousins will be so close in age. Hopefully, Mark and Michelle will be [parents] soon, too," Jess remarked.

Michelle, 34, and Mark, 34, have been happily married for six years, after tying the knot at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds in May 2015.

Speaking to HELLO! about when his bride walked down the aisle, the star revealed: "I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this."

