Emily Andre reveals unexpected rule for parenting five kids with husband Peter

Emily and Peter Andre are a great parenting team but it is a certain rule that the NHS doctor lives by that keeps the pair on the same page.

In a new interview, the NHS doctor, 35, admitted that she resists critiquing Peter's parenting style when he is looking after their brood on his own.

© Instagram Peter and Emily have five kids at home

"If he's got the kids for the day, he's doing it his way. And what I try hard not to do is to say, 'Oh, you know, you gave her that feed at the wrong time, well, she should have had her lunch then, or she didn't go to sleep at that time'," Emily revealed.

"Then what's the point in him doing it if I then criticise it? So I never [do]. I always, always try not to do that just to let him do it his way as their parent as well."

© Getty Images Emily is a step mum to Peter's teenaged children

She explained her reasoning behind this decision: "I think is really important, that if you're going to work as a team, they have to give you autonomy, and you have to give them autonomy as a parent as well."

Arabella's uncanny likeness

The couple has opted to keep their three youngest children's faces out of the public eye. However, she shared a video of her youngest daughter Arabella earlier this week, showing off her hair, which is uncannily similar to her 'Mysterious Girl' singer dad's.

The NHS doctor's daughter, who was born in April, was seen crawling on a grey rug inside the living room of their sprawling Surrey home towards an interactive cactus toy.

© Instagram Arabella's hair was identical to Peter's

The tot made lots of sweet babbling noises as she was filmed from the back which showed off her dark hair.

Fans were quick to react to the adorable video. "Look at the black hair, can't wait to see if she is like mummy or daddy," wrote one follower, while another commented: "I don’t know, but that child is going to be a singer like her daddy, I'm sure. She's singing to that cactus."

Arabella's milestone

After celebrating Christmas surrounded by her children, as well as Peter's children Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, Emily took to Instagram to share that Arabella was mastering a new milestone.

© Instagram Emily gave Arabella toys which she threw on the floor

"I just had to share this – it's too funny not to! As you can see, Belle has officially hit the milestone of casting (throwing anything and everything in sight!)," Emily, who also shares 10-year-old Amelia and eight-year-old Theo with Peter.

© Instagram Arabella showed new developmental signs

"She hasn't quite mastered looking to see what she's dropped yet, but I know so many parents will relate to this stage."

© Instagram Arabella was born last April

Though many parents in the comments did relate to this stage, others were not so sure. "Where on earth do these facts/words come from… Casting…I’m so pleased I had my children at a time where everything they did was not analysed and documented and named," wrote one follower.

© Instagram Emily is also a mum to Theo and Amelia

However, others praised Emily's informative video. "It is good to get this info out there as some parents new to it may see it as naughty behaviour which is never helpful," penned one fan.