Holly Willoughby preparing for huge change for eldest son, Harry, 15

Holly Willoughby has opened up about the big change ahead for her eldest son Harry, 15.

The Dancing on Ice presenter, who shares her teenage son and her two younger children, Belle, 13, and Chester, 10, with her husband, Dan Baldwin, gave an extremely rare interview in which she discussed her family life and shared how she's preparing for Harry's future.

Chatting with The Sunday Times Style magazine, Holly candidly discussed how she spent more time at home with her three children over the last year and was "grateful" to be more present, especially for Harry's milestone exams.

"Harry is doing his GCSEs at the moment, this is his last year of school before he goes off to college and A-levels and stuff."

Until recently, Holly had spent months away from the public eye after harrowing revelations of a kidnap and murder plot against the broadcaster came to light.

The incident also led to the 43-year-old resigning from This Morning after 14 years.

Despite the terrifying time, Holly shared the positives that came from being more present for her three children. "You have to hold on to, ultimately, [how] all this serves its purpose.

"A lot of the change has been really good, you know?"

Holly continued: "And actually I'm grateful for having this time. Without even realising it, I think I've missed that. It's really lovely to get some of that back."

But the broadcaster also shared how the incident, unsurprisingly, affected the family as a whole.

The star explained while taking a break from work she would be eager to catch up with her kids after their days at school due to not speaking to anyone all day, to which they would respond with typical teenage exhaustion.

"They were like, 'Mum, just because you've been at home all day — we've been at school, we're exhausted.' We've had to get used to how each other works again, you know?"

Holly's stalker was arrested and eventually jailed for a minimum of 16 years last year. At the time, the TV presenter released a statement saying in part: "As women, we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes."

The star has since returned to screens for the current series of Dancing on Ice and will soon be fronting Netflix's new reality show, Celebrity Bear Hunt with Bear Grylls.

"It's been a tough one. There's no way of sugarcoating it," she reiterated to Style, adding that crumbling was "not an option."

"I think that, although I wouldn't wish what happened to me on anybody at all, sometimes things go wrong, but you have to keep going for it because that’s all you can do."

"I've got a wonderful husband and children and family, I've got great friends," she said.

"You have to go: I choose to positively move forward and rely on all those people – the police, the court, the judge, the jury – all those people to do their role. And that's what I had to do."