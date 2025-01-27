Ola Jordan has been making the most of quality family time after the star's parents came over from Poland.

Daughter Ella, four, bonded with her grandparents during their month-long visit and even picked up some new language skills!

It's not all been smooth sailing, however. In her latest HELLO! column, Ola reveals she is feeling the weight of worrying about her elderly parents, as well as keeping everything in order at home.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star also shares an update on how her husband James Jordan coped when she travelled back to Poland with her parents, as well as Ella's recovery following her scary accident earlier this month…

Ola's solo trip to Poland

I took my parents back to Poland and stayed there for a few days. It was quite nice just to get away and have some 'me time'. It wasn't a holiday, but James thinks it was!

Ella did miss me even though I was only away for three days. She really wanted me to come back as she loves her mummy cuddles. She's definitely a daddy's girl, but she loves cuddles before bedtime

With James being away with work from time to time, she's so used to me being around but at the same time, she's so happy that daddy's back after his busy period before Christmas.

While I was away, I had to make sure they had enough food in the fridge, that the school uniforms were ironed, and remind Ella to return her books on Thursday. Ella loves bossing daddy around and telling him what to do!

I think James has mellowed a lot in his older age as he used to do a lot of the bossing around, but now it's me who takes charge. It was quite messy when I got back – it's almost as if everyone forgot where to put their clothes and shoes.

I had a lovely warm welcome back. The whole of Saturday morning we cuddled in front of the TV; knowing we didn't have to rush and do anything was lovely.

James was pleased to have me back, too, he realises it's not that easy to do everything when one parent is away.

Ella's language skills

While my parents were here, Ella was picking up a lot of Polish which was cute. She's even starting to work out the sentence structure.

I do wish my mum and dad were here more so she could pick up the language fully. It's also tricky because I don't speak that much Polish with her as the three of us speak English together.

It's actually easier for me to speak in English these days! I've been here for 25 years, longer than I was in Poland.

Ella is really missing my parents now they're back in Poland. They would play and draw with her and now she comes home from school and misses that grandma and grandad aren't here.

Busy times

I do feel overwhelmed with how busy life is in general right now. Having my mum and dad here made me realise they're older and need more help generally. They're on my mind a lot.

I think people my age have similar circumstances when dealing with kids and ageing parents.

I went to see my sister – who lives five minutes from Ella's school – for a chat about it all. We spoke about how hard it can be juggling kids, a husband and parents.

It can feel like a lot on a mum's shoulders.

A fun-filled weekend

James has been away at the UK Open championships, which is a huge competition in the dance world.

After he came back, we enjoyed a really chilled-out evening and decided to spend the whole weekend doing fun things like bowling with Ella.

Last week, I shared how Ella previously had an accident and fell onto a chair. We're so glad she's OK, but we've noticed she now has a dimple on her cheek, so it must have been quite a deep cut. We'll definitely get it checked out.

Apart from that, she's doing brilliantly. Lots of kids at her school seem to be coming down with flu and winter colds. Ella has managed to avoid the worst of it, but I don't want to tempt fate!