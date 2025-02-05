Meet Bargain Hunt star Christina Trevanion's ultra-private daughters with husband Aaron

Christina Trevanion is the much-loved host of Bargain Hunt but behind the scenes, she is more than a renowned auctioneer.

The former host of Travelling Auctioneers, 43, is a mother to two daughters whose faces and names she has kept away from the public eye. However, she has shared the occasional insight into her home life with her husband Aaron Dean, and their two children.

The star, who previously worked at Christie's, opened up about her life away from the cameras: "I am married with two children and a dog called Welly. Life is pretty noisy, hectic and good fun.

© BBC Christina Trevanion is a mum of two

"Technically, I collect 18th-century teapots and 1970s glass, but hate boundaries so will buy with my heart and if I like it, I'll have it (coffers dependent).

"This has resulted in a very eclectic collection including some rather bizarre finds."

Raising small children

Christina loves her antique finds but she has admitted that preserving them at home around her children when they were young was not easy.

© Instagram Christina lives in Shropshire with her family

"I have two small children and so my 18th-century teapot collection was packed away until they get a little older," she confessed in 2016.

Christina's family home

The television presenter's home is her happy place away from the auction house. For her BBC One profile page, the star revealed which part of home life makes her feel most at peace: "As a busy mum of two, with a full-time job and a part-time job, I don't get a lot of free time so when I do it is spent with my family and friends, in my garden, at home."

© Instagram Christina's garden looks straight from a novel

Christina's garden is a thing of beauty. In May 2024, the star took to Instagram to share an insight into her growing passion for gardening with a set of photos captioned: "Apologies for being quiet on here recently, I find gardening a real tonic and it's been quite a distraction this spring."

© Instagram She shared her love of gardening with her fans

She added: "Every day brings out a new old friend that I feared I’d killed last year. The garden is in its second year now and every day brings a new challenge."

© Instagram Christina's garden is full of sprouting greenery

The mum of two posed in her lush garden with a basket full of homegrown produce hooked onto her arm. She also shared the successes of her green fingers – including a beautiful white rose.