Bargain Hunt's Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals baby Jean's first hobby in photo inside home

Natasha Raskin Sharp shared a rare insight into motherhood as she took to Instagram to share baby Jean's first hobby.

The Bargain Hunt star, 38, sat on a neutral sofa positioned in the window of a room presumed to be at her Glasgow home. She was seen reading a picture book to her tot who wore a sweet white top and khaki bottoms. Her face was covered with a white heart emoji for privacy reasons.

© Instagram Natasha shared a new photo with her daughter

"Been having such a lovely time with Jean et al that I forgot to say…hope everyone’s been having a merry old time!," she said, addressing her followers during Betwixtmas. "Producer Nick and I put together a Boxing Day playlist for @bbcradioscot — we recommend that you search for my name on @bbcsounds, hit play and enjoy!"

The Antiques Road Trip presenter wore a white T-shirt to match her little one paired with a pair of dark wash jeans. Natasha often shares photos of her daughter from their life behind the scenes to remind her followers of her BBC Radio Scotland show which airs on Thursday nights from 10 pm to midnight.

The photos of baby Jean have ranged from a snap taken at a picnic on a summer's day to the cutest shot where her daughter is tucked inside her coat and she has photoshopped a pair of dark sunglasses onto Jean's face to match the pair she is wearing.

Natasha on motherhood

The TV star welcomed Jean in January 2024, sharing the news by posting a photo of the newborn's hand clutching hers on social media.

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp announced the birth of her newborn baby Jean last January

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," the new mum wrote. "Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon. Enjoy!"

© Instagram Natasha shared a two month baby update

In March 2024, she shared a short but sweet update on how she was adapting to life as a mother. "9 weeks in already…starting to feel human again!," she wrote.

Natasha's home to raise baby Jean

With the photos of her daughter come snippets of her beautiful home away from the cameras. Natasha shares the space with her husband Joe Sharp, who is a producer on Antiques Road Trip, and their dog Bonnie.

© Instagram Natasha shared a hilarious photo from her living room

One of her living rooms is moody and atmospheric with a rich deep brown paint all over the walls and unsurprisingly, the space has been adorned with gorgeous artwork – Natasha has proven time and time again that she has an eye for beautiful contemporary artwork, especially that of Scottish origin.

© Instagram Natasha lives with her dog Bonnie

The room also featured a plush midnight blue sofa and a patterned rug to contrast with her printed throw cushions.

© Instagram Natasha has a nifty home office set-up

She was also spotted finishing off her notes for her radio show from home where she sat in a dimly-lit room surrounded by books and houseplants.