Christina Trevanion steps down as host of hit BBC show to take on surprising new role

Christina Trevanion will not be returning to host the upcoming third season of the BBC show, The Travelling Auctioneers.

The much-loved daytime programme will be back on our screens in January with returning restoration experts JJ Chalmers and Robin Johnson and antiques guru Izzie Balmer joined by four fresh faces.

Meanwhile, Christina, who fronted seasons one and two, will lend her voice to the show as its narrator.

WATCH: Christina Trevanion fronted seasons one and two of The Travelling Auctioneers

The 43-year-old auctioneer, who is perhaps best known for her appearances on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, presented season one with The Repair Shop expert Will Kirk, who left the show for season two.

© jj.chalmers/Instagram Christina Trevanion will not return as an expert

So, who are the new experts that have joined the show?

Auctioneers James 'JB' Broad and Briony 'Bee' Harford and two restorers Lauren Wood and Saf Fäkir will be hitting the road alongside JJ, Robin and Izzie in the upcoming season.

© BBC/STV Robin Johnson and Izzie Balmer will be back for series three

Lauren, who is a woodworker, said of joining the series: "For me, being hands-on and restoring things is a life skill that not only brings joy to myself and others but also means we as a nation can reuse products and save them from landfill, so I'm thrilled to be putting my passion into practice alongside this top team!"

Meanwhile, JB, a manager and auctioneer at Whittaker & Biggs in Cheshire, said having the chance to "travel and meet incredible people while uncovering the stories behind their cherished possessions is something truly magical".

© BBC/STV JB Broad and Lauren Wood have joined the show

As for Bryony, she has over 12 years of experience in the auctioneering world and gets "no greater joy" than from "unearthing treasures in peoples' homes". Finally, Saf, who runs a woodwork studio in his home city of Bradford, said appearing on the show is "a great opportunity for me to show how household items that most people would throw away can be totally transformed".

The 20-episode series will see the experts split off into pairs and take their travelling auction house and workshop out on the road across the nation. Along the way, they'll unearth hidden gems and turn unwanted items into winning lots.

© BBC/STV Restorers Bee Harford and Saf Fäkir will appear in season three

The synopsis continues: "Sifting through one family home at a time, the team must first identify the items with the biggest selling appeal. Izzie, JB and Bee then call on their auctioneer contacts and expertise, while JJ, Robin, Lauren and Saf use their incredible craft and restoration skills to bring new life to neglected treasures – ready for a thrilling on-site auction at the end of each episode."

The Travelling Auctioneers returns to BBC One and iPlayer at 4:30pm on Monday 6 January.