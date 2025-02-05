Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Wayne Brady and ex Mandie Taketa's unconventional blended family — what he has said
Subscribe
Inside Wayne Brady and ex Mandie Taketa's unconventional blended family — what he has said
Wayne Brady attends the Out/Advocate Pride Cover Party 2024: Pride of Broadway on June 03, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Inside Wayne Brady and ex Mandie Taketa's unconventional blended family — what he has said

The Let's Make a Deal host co-parents with his ex-wife and her partner

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Wayne Brady couldn't be happier or prouder to have the blended family he does, even if it took him some time and lots of therapy.

Since the Let's Make a Deal host, 52, divorced his wife Mandie Taketa in 2007, they have been able to establish a friendly, co-parenting relationship, which includes the latter's partner, Jason Fordham, formerly one of Wayne's dancers for his Las Vegas show.

The former pair are raising their daughter Maīle, 21, as well as Madie and Jason's son Sundance-Isamu, who they welcomed through adoption in September 2021, plus, in 2022, the comedian also welcomed son Val Henry with his ex-girlfriend Tina.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

Wayne has spoken candidly about his unconventional family, which was the subject of a reality television series last year, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, starring Wayne, his ex-wife, her partner, and Maīle.

Also speaking with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show late last year about his willingness to open doors into his family's dynamics, he said "so much therapy" was necessary.

"Therapy and family, and it feels amazing," he gushed at the time, adding: "This show and us creating it, it was a way of entering this second act of life of trying to live in authenticity."

Maile Brady, Mandie Taketa, Jason Fordham, Wayne Brady appear with Jennifer Hudson on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing on October 8, 2024 in Burbank, California© Getty Images
The family on the Jennifer Hudson Show last year

In 2023, Wayne came out as pansexual, and also reflecting on that moment, he shared: "I feel that I've been able to prosper, personally."

He went on: "Coming out as someone who has dealt with mental health issues, and by coming out as pansexual, and coming out about our family dynamic, now it's a more authentic Wayne that's even on camera and on stage and I'm a better father."

Jason Michael Fordham, Mandie Taketa, Maile Brady and Wayne Brady at The Walt Disney Company 2024 Emmy Awards Celebration held at The Music Center on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
They released a reality show documenting their blended family

"I think I'm a better man because when you stop hiding things, you can truly be," Wayne maintained.

Maile Brady, Wayne Brady, Mandie Taketa and Jason Michael Fordham at the "Wayne Brady: The Family Remix" Tastemaker Event held at The Spare Room on July 22, 2024 in Los Angeles California© Getty
Madie and Wayne were married from 1999 to 2007

He also noted: "A lot of people don't know anything about me because for years, I said, 'I'm not saying jack! Y'all just watch what I do look, but you don't need to know anything about me,' because I was hiding all this stuff inside."

Photo shared by Wayne Brady Christmas 2024 of his blended family, including ex-wife Madie, their daughter, and her partner© Instagram
The family at Christmas

Ultimately, he emphasized, through the show, he "decided to break that wall down."

Though it is unclear whether Wayne Brady: The Family Remix will get a second season, you can catch Wayne on Let's Make a Deal, which airs weekdays on CBS.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More