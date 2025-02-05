Inside Wayne Brady and ex Mandie Taketa's unconventional blended family — what he has said

Wayne Brady couldn't be happier or prouder to have the blended family he does, even if it took him some time and lots of therapy.

Since the Let's Make a Deal host, 52, divorced his wife Mandie Taketa in 2007, they have been able to establish a friendly, co-parenting relationship, which includes the latter's partner, Jason Fordham, formerly one of Wayne's dancers for his Las Vegas show.

The former pair are raising their daughter Maīle, 21, as well as Madie and Jason's son Sundance-Isamu, who they welcomed through adoption in September 2021, plus, in 2022, the comedian also welcomed son Val Henry with his ex-girlfriend Tina.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

Wayne has spoken candidly about his unconventional family, which was the subject of a reality television series last year, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, starring Wayne, his ex-wife, her partner, and Maīle.

Also speaking with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show late last year about his willingness to open doors into his family's dynamics, he said "so much therapy" was necessary.

"Therapy and family, and it feels amazing," he gushed at the time, adding: "This show and us creating it, it was a way of entering this second act of life of trying to live in authenticity."

© Getty Images The family on the Jennifer Hudson Show last year

In 2023, Wayne came out as pansexual, and also reflecting on that moment, he shared: "I feel that I've been able to prosper, personally."

He went on: "Coming out as someone who has dealt with mental health issues, and by coming out as pansexual, and coming out about our family dynamic, now it's a more authentic Wayne that's even on camera and on stage and I'm a better father."

© Getty They released a reality show documenting their blended family

"I think I'm a better man because when you stop hiding things, you can truly be," Wayne maintained.

© Getty Madie and Wayne were married from 1999 to 2007

He also noted: "A lot of people don't know anything about me because for years, I said, 'I'm not saying jack! Y'all just watch what I do look, but you don't need to know anything about me,' because I was hiding all this stuff inside."

© Instagram The family at Christmas

Ultimately, he emphasized, through the show, he "decided to break that wall down."

Though it is unclear whether Wayne Brady: The Family Remix will get a second season, you can catch Wayne on Let's Make a Deal, which airs weekdays on CBS.