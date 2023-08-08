Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual – his love life and marriages explored

The Dancing with the Stars alum and Let's Make a Deal host has been married twice before

Wayne Brady made waves in the LGBTQ+ community yesterday when he announced that he was pansexual, meaning he is attracted to people regardless of their gender, in the vein of other openly pan celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Janelle Monae, and more.

Prior to his big coming out moment, the actor, comedian, and TV personality, 51, has been in a series of committed relationships that have aided him on his journey to self discovery.

Who are Wayne Brady's ex-wives?

Before achieving his rise to stardom when appearing on the original version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 1998, Wayne was married to singer-songwriter Diana Lasso.

© Getty Images Wayne came out as pansexual on August 7

The former couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve 1993, but their union was short lived, and they were divorced on September 21, 1995.

In April 1999, the Dancing with the Stars finalist married another dancer – Mandie Taketa, with whom he welcomed their daughter Maile Masako Brady in February 2003.

READ: Prince William shows support for LGBTQ+ community ahead of London Pride

The two called it quits after seven years of marriage, separating in April 2006 and finalizing their divorce in July 2007. However, they've remained close as friends and co-parents since.

@waynebrady As someone who gets to bring joy to others daily on tv, it's been ironic that I don't experience it as much as I'd like. I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self transparency. In doing my work, I've come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the lgbtq+ family. It's scary as hell to say out loud but here it is. The people I admire the most are the ones brave enough to be themselves unapologetically. This shouldn't shake anyone's world, but if it bothers you at all, that's your business:) I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that. A "real man" in my eyes, isn't afraid to be honest and happy. From now on, I'll be over here living my best life! I love you @Mandietaketa @Maile Masako @Jason ♬ original sound - Shannon

Mandie is currently in a relationship with Jason Fordham, with whom she has a son, and Wayne acts as a co-parent to their son Sunny as well. The blended family were all part of his coming out video shared on TikTok as well.

What has Wayne Brady said about being pansexual?

"Bisexual — with an open mind!" Wayne told People in his own words. "In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything.

MORE: Dancing with the Stars' Wayne Brady defends prom night performance after fan criticism

© Getty Images Wayne was previously married to Mandie Taketa from 1999-2006

"So, I came to pansexual because – and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning – but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual, or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board.

RELATED: Why we're proud to celebrate Pride according to two TikTok influencers

The Let's Make a Deal host continued: "And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there."

© Getty Images He and Mandie are co-parents to daughter Maile, now 20 years old

Is Wayne Brady in a relationship?

He also opened up about his attraction to men in the past, but confessed he had never dated any because of the "shame" he felt due to his upbringing and societal pressure.

CELEBRATE: Pride at the Tony Awards: LGBTQ winners celebrate historic night

Wayne confirmed, however, that he is currently single. "Not dating yet though! I am single, but it's not about being with someone right now.

© Getty Images Wayne is also a co-parent to Mandie and current partner Jason Fordham's son, Sunny

"I've got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people."