Will Ferrell's super tall son channels major star with red carpet look we weren't expecting

Will Ferrell's son Magnus is ready to take some of his dad's spotlight, and he sure knows how to make a statement!

This week, the budding musician stepped out in New York City alongside his dad, for the premiere of his new movie, You're Cordially Invited, and stepped out with quite the bold outfit.

In addition to Magnus, who is a student at the University of Southern California, the Talladega Nights actor is also a dad to sons Mattias, 18, and Axel, 14, who he shares with his wife Viveca Paulin, who he married in 2000.

To celebrate Will's new movie, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Magnus wore a patterned gray suit featuring a boxy, cropped jacket and fitted pants, paired with sharp cowboy boots and a silk button-down shirt, and looked like he could star alongside John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever any day.

It was an extra special night for Magnus, whose new song, "Slow Down," is actually featured in the new comedy film.

Speaking with People about the special feature, he explained that he and his roommate at USC "were kind of in a rut, and wanted to make something weird and out-of-the-box," before the song came to be.

He then explained that they ended up with a "really weird-sounding, super-fast, kind of Latin" song, but shelved it initially.

Eventually though, Magnus sent it to his dad, and he further shared: "Then he was like, 'Hey, we're filming but they don't have this song yet in this party scene. I showed them yours and they'd love to use it.'"

"I was like, 'Yeah, please. Let's do it!'" he went on, before maintaining he is "just super fortunate to actually be a part of something."

And though Magnus is no stranger to making red carpet appearances with his parents, Tuesday's event was "the first major thing" he has been able to do since venturing into music, and since recently getting signed to Republic Records.

Describing his new chapter and "special" and "surreal," he emphasized that he is "just excited to get going."

"I've got such an amazing support system and people that really believe in me," he also gushed, maintaining: "I'm just so lucky that I found such a good group of people."