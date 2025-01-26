Tom Cruise's son Connor makes first Instagram post in almost 2 years — see the smiling selfie

Tom Cruise's son Connor Cruise is living the good life, largely away from the spotlight.

The Mission: Impossible actor's only son, who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, leads a starkly different life than that of his famous parents, and resides by the beach in Clearwater, Florida, where his dad partly owns and helps operate a residential building.

And though he tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight and doesn't often share details of it, he did recently share a rare glimpse with fans, making it his first post in almost two years.

Over the weekend, Connor took to Instagram and shared a photo with a friend as they enjoyed a day out golfing at the Pelican Golf Club in Tampa, Florida. In it, he is sporting a gray puffer jacket, paired with a ribbed, navy blue beanie and reflective sports glasses.

Though Connor has occasionally shared other glimpses of his lowkey, private life via his Instagram Stories, this is his first post to his feed since April 29, 2023, when he shared another similar photo from the same golf course.

And while the 30-year-old didn't caption his new post, fans were nonetheless quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Looking good my friends!" as others followed suit with: "You both look good," and: "Enjoy the cold weather!"

In addition to Connor, Tom, who is largely based in London these days, also shares daughter Bella, 32, with ex-wife Nicole, to whom he was married from 1990 to 2001, plus Suri, 18, with Katie Holmes, his wife from 2006 to 2012.

Among one of Connor's other most recent, rare updates was an Instagram Story in which he highlighted yet another one of his hobbies, fishing, along with a birthday tribute to a good friend, across several photos.

In the first pic, Connor was seen posing next to his friend and fishing partner, who is holding a French Bulldog in his arms, while Connor was giving a thumbs up to the camera, and simultaneously showcased his tattoo sleeve on his right forearm.

He next shared a snap of a group of friends out on a fishing trip, posing with a massive fish they had just caught.

Though Tom is believed to still have a relationship with his two eldest kids, it is understood that he does not have a relationship with Suri, and the two have not been seen in public together since 2012, when he and Katie divorced.

Suri is currently in her first year of college at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Though Katie has always shied away from sharing much about her personal life and details about Suri, she did open up about her departure for college, telling Town & Country: "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."