Today's Dylan Dreyer airs major frustrations with exasperated posts: 'Why do I bother?'

Dylan Dreyer threw her arms up in despair this week and questioned herself in more ways than one.

The Today host shared social media posts away from her role as meteorologist on the NBC show to explain her exasperation.

Firstly, Dylan shared a video which can be seen below in which she was attempting to play a game with her three young sons, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer and sons can't get to grips with frustration board game Mouse Trap

Rather than shrieking with delight, the group found themselves moaning about the infamous Mouse Trap game which is renowned for being tricky to play.

The mini obstacle course/mouse trap caused all manner of problems for Dylan and her family and she wrote: "Has anyone ever actually played the game how it’s supposed to be played??? Most frustrating game on the planet."

Her comments were mirrored by her fans who couldn't agree more with and said there were "too many moving parts" for their liking.

The next day Dylan had moved on from the game but had another frustrating moment during family life.

© Instagram She's a mom to three boys

She posted photos of all the ingredients for her latest cooking venture including lentils, celery, carrots and bacon bits.

But then confessed: "I mean, I KNOW my kids are not going to eat lentil soup. So why do I bother??? Why am I rushing home between appointments to whip up lentil soup that everyone is going to complain about? Because maybe there’s a CHANCE."

Her social media followers could relate and shared laughing emojis and encouraged her to keep being a great mom.

© @dylandreyernbc Dylan's three sons looked so grown up

Dylan is dedicated to providing healthy, nutritious food for her family especially given Calvin has celiac disease.

He was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in 2023, after struggling with "constant pain."

Once they discovered what was wrong, Dylan told her Today hosts: "I want him to still be able to enjoy food and not just settle for something. There's a lot of recipes that just don't have gluten."

© @dylandreyernbc Her oldest son has celiac disease

Her entire family has gone gluten-free to help make cooking easier.

"Not only is it not feeding him any wheat products but it's also the cross-contamination risk," Dylan explained.

"All of my stuff in the kitchen had to be thrown out, all of our wooden spoons, wooden cutting boards, anything that had a scratch in it … any rivets on the inside of the pot where the handle is. All of that had to be thrown out because gluten can hide everywhere."

© John Lamparski Dylan cooks up a storm

Calvin loves cooking with his mom and they have a segment called "Cooking with Cal."

They're always experimenting with gluten-free foods to recreate the likes of bread, pastas and pizza.

"I'm trying to find his favorite of everything," Dylan said. "It will be good to educate people that there are delicious options because Calvin likes good food."