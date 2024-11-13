Today's Dylan Dreyer talks about 'lesson in patience' in new home update

Dylan Dreyer loves nothing more than being a mom, and she's teaching her children lots of important lessons, including the art of patience.

The Today Show star often shares updates about her family life on social media, and most recently, posted a sweet selfie of herself with her three young sons, Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty, three, all sitting around the kitchen table playing a game of scrabble.

The game not only taught the children a lot about patience, but Dylan too!

She wrote in the caption: "This is called a lesson in patience first thing on a Sunday morning." Fellow parents were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are a great mommy! They will cherish these memories forever!" while another wrote: "A special time they’ll be gone before you know it Enjoy."

Others locked eyes on the drinks trolley next to the table. "Looks like there’s something in the corner to help get you through perhaps?" one wrote, while another parent of four children remarked: "That cart in the corner has something you can add to your coffee for patience on a Sunday morning."

Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera are raising their three young sons in New York City, and have a beautiful two-bed apartment in downtown Manhattan, as well as a beachside property outside of the city, where they tend to spend the holidays and weekends.

The star is incredibly down-to-earth and fans enjoy following her family life on social media, where she often posts relatable content from messy living rooms to make-up free selfies, all while having a wonderful time enjoying her young children.

Dylan has been a well-known face on TV for over a decade, having started her career on Today on Weekend Today in 2012. In 2022, she made the decision to bow out of the popular weekend show in order to spend more time with her growing family.

Admitting it wasn't an easy decision, she said: "I really don't want to step away, but I don't think I can do six days a week anymore.

The boys certainly keep me busy." Since then, Dylan has been making the most of her full weekends and has been making memories with her children.

Dylan was previously asked if she would try for any more children in the future shortly after welcoming baby Rusty in 2021, and she had the best answer.

Talking to TV hos People, she swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.