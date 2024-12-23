Dylan Dreyer and son tackle huge new project that tests her patience

Dylan Dreyer surprised even herself when she decided to tackle a huge new project with her son, Ollie.

The Today star has been busy preparing for Christmas with her family, which includes her husband Brian Fichera, and their two other sons Calvin and Rusty, but she decided to throw another challenge into the mix.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared a photo from inside her home which saw her on her hands and knees beside an elated-looking Ollie

Scattered across the floor were hundreds of different colored puzzle pieces that Dylan and Ollie decided to put together – three days before Christmas.

Dylan revealed that she and Ollie were hard at work trying to complete a 1000-piece Star Wars puzzle – which even she couldn't believe she was attempting.

"Seriously, who starts this 1000 piece project 3 days before Christmas??" she captioned the photo.

© Instagram Dylan couldn't believe she was tackling a 1000-piece puzzle before Christmas

Many of her followers sympathized with her task, calling it "too much", while others offered words of encouragement and advice.

One replied: "Wow!! That is very aggressive!!! Good luck! Fun project!" A second said: "If you can, leave it on the dining room table and pick away at it throughout the school break."

A third added: "Way to up the stress level for the holidays but you can do it." Another said: "You got this you always make it happen."

© Instagram Dylan and Ollie's chosen puzzle

Earlier this week, Dylan revealed that she and her boys received an early Christmas present in the form of her new children's book – which was a hit with her sons.

Alongside a video and photos of her children inside the family home with the book, she wrote: "When my new book arrives yesterday and it’s already Rusty’s favorite…I couldn’t be prouder!!"

She continued: "A Peek Out Your Window arrives for everyone January 7th!!! Preorder available now and if you need an idea for the holidays, Misty the Cloud is available in 2 picture books and 2 Step Into Reading books!! Thank you as always for supporting me in this little passion project!!"

The meteorologist previously spoke to HELLO! about how the idea of her character Misty came about.

"I never really thought about a children's book either," confessed Dylan. "But my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together.

© Instagram Dylan is a mom to three boys

"My husband then said, 'What about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather.

"He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

"I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully, everyone who reads it enjoys it," she said at the time.

It was a busy weekend for the family as they also celebrated Calvin's eighth birthday.

© Instagram Dylan threw a party for her son Calvin's 8th birthday

He had a fun hockey game with his friends in New York and Dylan shared photos of the day.

The kids topped off their afternoon of activities with pizza and Dylan confessed her son had been planning his big day for six months!