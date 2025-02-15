Prince Louis given 'sense of security' amid Princess Kate's parenting change

The Princess of Wales shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis with Prince William and she is undeniably a doting mother to all three of her children.

However, as many parents might agree, there is an added unique layer of the bond between a parent and their youngest child known as "the last baby effect".

Over the years, we've seen plenty of moments showing Kate as a hands-on mum to all three, but we have particularly loved seeing the quality time she spent with her youngest, Louis, more recently

© Instagram Taking after mum Their special bond was evident when Prince Louis took a leaf out of his mum's book and took a photograph of her for a very special reason. Kate, a keen photographer who usually shares the professional style photographs of her family she captures herself, posted the snap taken by her youngest on her socials to mark World Cancer Day. The image showed Kate standing outside on a wintry day with her arms outstretched, no doubt taken while she and Louis were getting some fresh air and enjoying the great outdoors.

© Getty Kate's 'relaxed' nature with Prince Louis Alicia Eaton, who is an expert in parenting, behaviour change and emotional wellbeing, explained how their bond is typical for those with more than one child. "It's common to see what's known as 'the last baby effect' meaning parents are often more mindful of the youngest child's every milestone and cherish these with greater intensity, savouring little moments in a way they might not have fully appreciated the first time around," she explained to HELLO!. "Having gained valuable experience, parents are often more confident and relaxed with the youngest child, no longer feeling the same pressure to get everything 'right'."

© Getty Images Pressure eases by the third child This is applicable to the royals for many reasons. Ever since they became parents, Kate and William have strived to ensure their children are brought up with as much normality as they possibly can. But given their status as senior royals and global fame, they have had to parent their kids - especially George as the eldest and the heir – rather differently from the average person. This level of "pressure" that all parents face would have undoubtedly eased for Kate and William as well by the time they welcomed their third baby.

© Getty Images The yougest child often brings 'sense of confidence' Alicia added: "The sense of calm and confidence [with the youngest] creates a reassuring environment, allowing the youngest child to thrive with a greater sense of security." She added: "The youngest child arrives into a ready-made family dynamic so they benefit from socialising with older siblings and develop social and communication skills early on. "This then leads to a more playful and relaxed relationship with parents."

© DANIEL LEAL 'Playful' Louis "Playful" is more than relevant to little Louis who, on numerous royal outings, has often been the star of the show, putting his confident and cheeky nature on display unapologetically. Royal fans have adored seeing Louis' personality shine. One standout moment from recent years is during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations when Louis was making hilarious faces while covering his ears due to the sheer volume of the RAF Flypast.