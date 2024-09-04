Princess Kate's 'huge transition' with children George, Charlotte and Louis this autumn

Like many children across the country, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are heading back to school for the start of the new school year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children have no doubt had an incredibly challenging time adjusting to their mother's cancer diagnosis.

At the start of the summer holidays, the Princess gave an insight into what she likes to do on her "good days".

In a personal message, Kate shared: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

After spending the summer together as a family, George, Charlotte and Louis' return to Lambrook could bring about conflicting emotions for the Princess.

Laura Whitwood, Head of Junior School at St Dunstan’s College explains to HELLO! how 'back to school' blues are normal for most families.

Princess Kate may experience conflicting emotions "The shift in routines, having to organise yourselves a week in advance, preparing uniforms, lunches, pencil cases, remembering where to be and when, key dates…" Laura began. "The list can feel endless." © Shutterstock The Princess of Wales has shared that she enjoys doing the school run with her children "It also marks a time where your entire focus is family time and whatever age your child is, the end of the fun summer days can feel sad," explained Laura.

The Wales family recently returned from Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands and enjoyed a beachside break in Norfolk at the family's Anmer Hall residence at the start of the summer. © The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales took this fun photo of William with the kids in Norfolk

"It should not be underestimated what a huge transition the new school year is for children, but often it feels much more significant for parents," Laura explains. While summer holidays are often a highly-anticipated quality time for families, returning to school and a more rigid routine can be "daunting" for any family. Laura added that sending children back to school after a summer of making memories can be "emotional" and "unsettling" as parents have to readjust to seeing less of their children during the week. © Samir Hussein The Princess spent the summer making memories with her children

While the Princess of Wales may have leaned on her family more than ever over the past year, the children's return to Lambrook could also bring about a positive change for her amid her ongoing treatment. "For any parent, trying to find ways in which you can keep your child entertained during the summer weeks can feel relentless," says Laura. "The amount of energy required to keep young children occupied can feel exhausting." © Getty Kate and William's children returning to school could give the Princess time to rest and recover As Laura reassures, children relish being busy, learning new skills, being around their teachers and friends and knowing what every day and week will look like. "It gives parents the chance to recharge their batteries, have some independent time for a section of the day and get planning for half term," she said. How to make the return to school easier Laura Whitwood, Head of Junior School at St Dunstan’s College shares her tips for parents on making the 'back to school' blues easier. Being well-prepared can immediately alleviate stress.

Test out the journey during rush hour, both there and on the way back to get your bearings and avoid last minute panics.

Make sure that school bags are packed and ready to go in advance and you have read through important literature, like a parent handbook sent by school.

Pin a calendar to the fridge with important dates to remember (PE kitday, swimming kit day, Carol Service dates etc) to take the pressure off at the start of term.

Listen to your child. Let them talk out their day and share their experiences, it may help both of you alleviate any stresses from the change in routine.



The Princess' break from the spotlight The Princess of Wales has made only a handful of public appearances since announcing she was receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer. © Getty The Princess has spent the majority of 2024 largely out of the spotlight Historically, the doting mother-of-three has taken her children to the school gates for their first day of school, with the Wales family often pictured walking hand-in-hand before embarking on a new term. As Kate has expressed she enjoys keeping up routine in times of abnormality, as well as engaging in "school life", she may find it hard to see her children head to school if she is not yet well enough to take them herself.