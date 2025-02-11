John Travolta's fans are so happy for his family as he shares personal message to daughter Ella

John Travolta has been inundated with congratulatory messages following his latest post dedicated to his daughter, Ella Bleu.

The Grease star is incredibly proud of the 24-year-old, who is not only a talented singer, but an aspiring model too.

Wanting to make sure nobody had missed Ella's big moment, John took to Instagram to share photos from her recent photoshoot with Hunger magazine, which came out in December.

"In case you didn’t see @ella.bleu ‘s cover story in Hunger magazine for Chanel! So very proud of you Ella!!" he wrote.

Fans were quick to send their support to John and Ella, with one writing: "Oh my gosh John, I am so happy for your family," while another wrote: "You must be so proud!" A third added: "Huge congratulations!"

© Instagram John Travolta was very proud of his daughter Ella

John shares Ella, and 14-year-old son Benjamin, with his late wife Kelly Preston. The couple also had a son, Jett, who tragically passed away at the age of 16 in 2009.

Ella has been working with John on her music, which has brought the pair even closer together.

© Instagram John Travolta with his children Ella and Ben

He was the producer on her long-awaited EP, Colors of Love, and Ella recently revealed that she would love to collaborate with her dad one day.

While appearing on Australian morning TV show Sunrise in 2024, she said of the idea of a collaboration: "I think that would be a lot of fun! I grew up always singing and dancing with my dad and my family."

© Gilbert Flores Ella is an aspiring model and singer

Her music is very personal to her, and one of the songs on her EP, Little Bird, is dedicated to her late mom. During a chat with People, she said the song was "about holding onto those pure relationships that you have with people that you lost and really just listening to yourself and staying true to that relationship with that person."

She continued: "It had been a couple years, obviously, since my mom's passing, so I could look at the whole situation and take a step back from it and see what I wanted to communicate on it and what I wanted to communicate to her and what I was feeling in general. So that's sort of where I was on this, and that then completed the EP and it felt really good."

© Instagram Ella and John are incredibly close

She also opened up about growing up in the public eye, adding: "I grew up very much so in the public eye. And with that comes a lot of attention, especially when you lose someone. There's definitely the natural support and global support that comes with that.

"But then, there can be a natural input and expectation of how you should feel or how people assume that you feel or how other people feel, that gets added in."