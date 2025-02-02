Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Travolta's son Benjamin, 14, shares daring new video that gets reaction out of famous dad and sister Ella
John Travolta and his two kids had a snowy Christmas© Instagram

The Grease star welcomed Benjamin, Ella and the late Jett with his late wife Kelly Preston

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
New York
2 minutes ago
John Travolta's two children are turning into quite capable young adults, with his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 24, becoming a more established musician.

However, his youngest, 14-year-old Benjamin, seems to be veering further away from his famous family's roots in entertainment with his skills, and they're quite in awe.

Take a look at his daring new video from a trip to Japan that elicited quite the reaction from not only his family members, but fans as well…

WATCH: John Travolta's son Benjamin takes to the slopes in Japan

"Niseko ski trip," the teen captioned the clip from a visit to Niseko in Hokkaido, Japan, which got a comment from his famous dad that read: "I'm so proud of you, Ben!" and some praise hands emojis from his older sister.

Other fans responded with comments like: "Ben you are a master!! I love how you embrace an interest and you soar and you master it and never give up," and: "Ben, you're phenomenal!! John, thanks for sharing your video with us. Go Ben go!!" as well as: "He is an animal! You go Benji, we LOVE your style!"

Benjamin has established a reputation for himself as quite the daredevil, even capably powering through a Ninja Warrior course, regularly attending a dedicated gym for training sessions and even having a course built in his own family home for practice.

John Travolta's home gym in Florida© Instagram/John Travolta
Benjamin has a massive home gym as well to aid in his training

Ella has stepped into the spotlight more so in recent years, first as an actress alongside her dad and now as a singer-songwriter, releasing her debut EP last year titled Colors of Love. John himself acted as a co-producer on the project.

"He's amazing and he's so protective because he's been in this industry — in the movie industry, in the music industry — forever, so he knows how to protect me in that sense," Ella said during an appearance on the Third Hour of Today back in November.

Photo posted by John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on Instagram August 5, 2023 from her summer travels.© Instagram
The teen shared a glimpse from a family trip to Japan

She also spoke about working with him as an actress, recalling some of her first ever screen roles as a child beside him. "I love working with my dad, if I could always do it, I would."

Benjamin, on the other hand, is more private than the rest of his family, owing to his age. John last spoke in detail about his son during an appearance on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart back in 2021, detailing the experiences of discussing their mom Kelly Preston's passing.

John's young son is the proud owner of Peanut © Instagram
John's son Benjamin is the youngest in his famous family

"(Ben) said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" he tenderly admitted on the show. "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."

"I said, 'Ben, you have always loved the truth, and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they are going to go or when they are going to stay.'"

John Travolta on a Father's Day drive with his son Benjamin and daughter Ella Bleu© Instagram
The actor also shares daughter Ella Bleu Travolta with his late wife Kelly Preston

John and Kelly's first child, Jett, passed away at the age of 16 from a seizure in 2009. “Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can."

