John Travolta is relatively private when it comes to his personal life but this week, the Grease star delighted fans with a rare Instagram post.

What's more, the Hollywood star shared a glimpse inside his huge family home, where he lives with daughter Ella and son Benjamin.

The doting father was pictured cuddling up to his beloved pet dog while sitting on a red armchair in the middle of his large living room.

The stylish area had wooden floorboards and a high ceiling. The room led on to a second living space, while the walls were decorated with paintings.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "What a beautiful place," while another wrote: "Love this picture." A third remarked on John's adorable pet, writing: "Great photo, that puppy looks very happy in your arms."

John Travolta shared a look inside his impressive family home

The Saturday Night Live star has been sharing several upbeat posts on social media this month, which have been particularly nice for fans to see, following his difficult year.

John tragically lost his beloved wife Kelly Preston to cancer in July, and marked his first Christmas without her in December.

The Grease star with daughter Ella

Despite the heartache, the star made sure his children had a special day, and shared a festive video of Ella and Benjamin wishing everyone a merry Christmas from their living room.

In the footage, Ella smiled as she wished her followers well. She said: "Before the night is over, I wanted to say goodnight and Merry Christmas and I hope you all had a beautiful day and I'm looking forward to the new year with all of you."

John tragically lost wife Kelly Preston in July 2020

The father-daughter duo later posed for another snap that John shared on Instagram to mark the beginning of 2021, and fans were quick to note the similarities between Ella and her late mother.

"Ella looks so much like her mama. Happy New Year," one wrote, while a second added, "She looks identical to her beautiful mama in this pic."

