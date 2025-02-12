Jeremy Clarkson's unexpected baby joy as Diddly Squat Farm family grows

Jeremy Clarkson is set to welcome a new addition to the Diddly Squat Farm team, as his Clarkson's Farm sidekick Kaleb Cooper announced he is welcoming his third child this year.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, Kaleb, 26, shared a photograph of his fiancée Taya's sonogram along with the caption: "Very excited to announce that baby Cooper number 3 is cooking… Going to be a very, very busy August."

Kaleb is father to son Oscar, three, and 19-month-old daughter Willa with his high school sweetheart Taya, who he has been with for eight years.

© Instagram / @cooper_kaleb Kaleb Cooper shared a photograph of a baby scan to announce his third child

Fans were quick to react to the joyous news, flooding the comments of Kaleb's post with well wishes. "So thrilled for you all! Another cutie to join the farm fam," penned one fan, as another wrote: "You’ll have an operator for each tractor in 16 years time [laughing emoji] Congratulations!!!"

A third added: "Congratulations Kaleb, Taya, Oscar and Willa! Over the moon! What is Uncle Jezza going to say with that news?"

© Amazon Kaleb appears alongside Jeremy Clarkson in Clarkson's Farm

The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy is yet to publicly react to his farm manager's sweet family news, but he's no doubt been celebrating in private, after enjoying a recent holiday to Bruges, Belgium.

Kaleb Cooper's growing family

Speaking to The Times, Kaleb admitted he felt completely out of his depth when it came to welcoming his first son into the world aged 23, a wild contrast to his level-headed approach to delivering farm animals.

"It was [expletive] terrible," he said of his wife's birth. "Because when I'm helping that cow, I know exactly what I'm doing. I can bring the calf around to the mum and so on.

"But when Taya was giving birth, I felt useless. I'm seeing her in pain having one of my kids."

© Instagram / @cooper_kaleb Kaleb and Taya are engaged

Kaleb also reflected on how he and Taya have taken a different path from many in their generation, choosing to have children at a younger age.

"I wanted a girl and a boy, which I've got and am very grateful for," he shared. "Then when I get older, I can go down the pub with them or out on the tractors, and I can still be energetic."

Speaking candidly about his plans for the future, he responded: "I'll make all the money now, hopefully have a farm, then chill out, go partying, and be in Ibiza - though I can't think of anything worse than being in a nightclub."