Jeremy Clarkson issues update on Diddly Squat after Cotswolds farm left 'battling to survive' in storm

Jeremy Clarkson asked his 8.8 million Instagram followers to "pray for us" after severe weather warnings were issued across the country in light of Storm Éowyn causing a "danger to life" and a devastating trail of destruction.

The Clarkson's Farm star, who owns a 1000-acre farm in the Cotswolds in Chipping Norton, took to social media to share a video of Diddly Squat farm in the wake of bad weather reports.

"We are battling to survive the storm at Diddly Squat. Pray for us," penned the former Top Gear presenter.

Jeremy's wicked sense of humour was out in full force however, as the motoring journalist shared a video of his Cotswolds farmland drenched in sunlight and boasting clear blue skies.

The trees in the clip were rustled by nothing but a gentle breeze, a stark contrast to the 90mph winds and tornado-like gusts that whipped through many parts of the country and grounded more than 300 flights on Friday.

Luckily, Jeremy's fans soon caught on to his sarcasm, flooding the comments with equally comedic responses.

"Good heavens! Run!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Hope it will be better soon. Looks severe."

Not all of his fans were as elated with his sarcasm, however, with many left divided over his "tone deaf" post.

© Country Life via Getty Images Jeremy Clarkson lives on a farm in the Cotswolds

"I'm sure people who are REALLY battling the storm, and ones who are out there giving help, will find this hilarious!" read one response.

A second person commented: "Some are having it hard. No need for sarcasm." A third fan agreed: "Whilst on the west coast, people are actually battling to survive."

Jeremy Clarkson sets record straight after outrage at farm shop prices

The father-of-three's post comes after he was forced to respond to public outrage about the prices of produce at his Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

Addressing reports of a £200 pie for sale at his farm shop, which is near his Cotswolds pub, Jeremy took to X to quickly set the record straight.

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm is located in the Chipping Norton

The fury began when a fan left a review of their experience visiting the Grand Tour presenter's Cotswolds establishment, taking to Instagram to address the hefty price tag on many of the items for sale.

"I went to Jeremy Clarkson's pub and farm shop so you don't have to," they began.

"A place where you pay £2 to park in a muddy field and choose from the array of overpriced souvenirs that will end up in your bin. Like this [expletive] candle for £22 and enough pie to throw at your neighbour for £200.

"Or a litre of non-organic milk for £6.10, including the bottle. And before you leave, try the construction site pee experience in this shipping container."

© Getty The Cotswolds-based emporium of edible delights is visited by hundreds of the TV Star's fans each day close to the village of Chadlington.

Wasting no time defending his farm shop, which became a passion project for his girlfriend Lisa Hogan, Jeremy mused in an X statement: "There are reports in some of the sillier newspapers that the enormous pork pie is for sale at the Farmer’s Dog for £200.

"You’re welcome to buy it for that, but I wouldn’t recommend eating it. As it’s not made of food," he quipped, shutting down the reports.