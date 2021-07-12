Clarkson's Farm's 'real star' reveals downside to newfound fame

Jeremy Clarkson’s often frustrated farmhand, Kaleb Cooper, has become a breakout star following the airing on Clarkson’s Farm, but has opened up about the downside of his newfound fame.

The farmer, who works on Diddly Squat Farm, admitted that he recently hid in the toilets of a cinema after being recognised, was inundated with football fans who wanted selfies during a weekend in Stratford-Upon-Avon, and was even greeted by former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Kaleb Cooper tells off Jeremy Clarkson

Kaleb, 23, said: “The next day I told Jeremy I thought I saw David Cameron. Jeremy said, ‘Yeah, he did tell me. You didn't realise who he was, did you?’ I said no.’”

Kaleb opened up about the show

Speaking about his relationship with Jeremy, he added: “He doesn’t listen to me, he never listens to me. I tell him to do one thing and he does the complete opposite. I get very annoyed when he messes up. That is very much genuine.” He added: “We just laugh all the time, our banter and sense of humour are very much the same. He's a great chap.”

Chatting about his farming endeavour to HELLO!, Jeremy said: “Farming is just an immensely complex business, there are idyllic evenings when you find yourself leaning on a fence looking at your sheep, or stopping for a ploughman’s when you’ve been on a tractor all morning – but sitting and filling in your EU paperwork, or running an accident book isn’t great – especially not with Kaleb on the farm! Like with many jobs, you have to be so many things in order to do it.”

