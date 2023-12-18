Exclusive: GB News presenter Ellie Phillips announces first pregnancy: 'We've been trying for a long time'

We're sending a big congratulations to GB News presenter Ellie Phillips, who has announced she is expecting her first child.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the journalist and TV anchor, 36, sat down with her husband Robert Dee, a logistics manager for their family business, to share their fertility journey and how they're preparing to become parents…

© HELLO!/Mollie Manning Ellie Phillips with her husband, Rob Dee

Full of gratitude

Ellie and Rob have been dying to share the exciting news since they found out they were expecting. "I'm so happy! It's such a relief to finally be able to tell people," the Good Morning Britain contributor shared to HELLO!. "We weren't going to be able to hide this pregnancy for much longer. The 'three-month rule' has been really difficult to navigate due to all my pregnancy symptoms.

"I'm so grateful to the amazing producers, runners, green room staff, wardrobe teams and glam squads at all of the television studios who have helped me to carry on working."

Proud dad-to-be Rob, 36, told HELLO! "I'm really thrilled. After getting married and moving into our new home last year, getting to start our family together in 2024 makes us both feel very lucky."

Worth the struggle

Although the couple are over the moon with their wonderful news, they revealed how the journey hasn't been smooth sailing, and the much-wanted pregnancy didn't happen as soon as they'd hoped.

"I have polycystic ovaries, so getting pregnant wasn't easy for us," Ellie shared candidly. "We'd been trying for a long time and were about to embark on assisted ovulation. We even had the trigger injection chilling in our fridge ready for my next cycle, but then by some miracle, we managed to conceive naturally.

"It feels like I'm on every pill, powder and pessary to keep the pregnancy going, but that's ensured we've successfully made it to the second trimester so it's all worth it."

© HELLO!/Mollie Manning Ellie Phillips is expecting her first baby

What's more, the television presenter has also faced her fair share of pregnancy symptoms, which meant taking a backseat from her busy career. "My body has changed so rapidly, which I really wasn't expecting. I definitely 'popped' early, which has been tricky to hide on TV and red carpets.

"At the same time, I pulled back massively on appearances because I was just too nauseous and the exhaustion and migraines were completely debilitating. Thankfully that phase now appears to be over and I seem to be in 'the sweet spot.'

"They say bringing life into the world is the most beautiful thing, but the first trimester has definitely not been pretty. I have a newfound respect for every woman who has put their body through this. It is physically and emotionally overwhelming."

Ellie regularly appears on Good Morning Britain and GB News View post on Instagram

Planning ahead

Ellie, who has TV credits on shows such as GMB, GB News, Sky News and talkTV, hails from Liverpool while Rob is from London. The pair have been together for almost eight years and live at their home in Tunbridge Wells. Last year, the couple became husband and wife after saying 'I do' in secret at a ceremony at The Dorchester in summer 2022.

© HELLO!/Mollie Manning Ellie and Rob will welcome their baby in summer 2024

And despite getting excited about planning for their arrival in summer next year, including getting their nursery ready, the pair are keen to keep an element of surprise.

"We aren't planning to find out the sex of the baby. It'll be a lovely surprise when our little one finally arrives for us to look forward to. I actually find 'gender reveals' a bit bizarre. When you think about what they’re in celebration of, they're actually quite odd."

© HELLO!/Mollie Manning Ellie and Rob

"We're excited to design and decorate a nursery. I've not been well enough to do much yet so I'm eager to start picking out all of the things that the baby will need," explained the mum-to-be. "We're delighted to be having a summer baby. It's our favourite season and it means we can have a sunny celebration with our loved ones when our firstborn arrives."

Rob added: "We have a few things to do in the house to get the nursery ready so those are high on the to-do list. As is spending quality time with each other before the new addition arrives."

© HELLO!/Mollie Manning Ellie in Scarlett Dress by Anne-Louise Boutique

The expectant father had nothing but high praise for Ellie and gushed about how much he can't wait to see his wife become a mother. "Of course it is going to be a major life change but I’m looking forward to all it brings. Ellie is the most caring and loving person I know so I can't wait for her to meet our newborn. Plus now I have a valid excuse to watch lots of Disney movies again!"

As for how Rob will fare as a dad, Ellie is certain how much he'll flourish. "Rob is going to be the best dad. He is brilliant with our niece and nephew, so I know he's going to be an incredible father. I feel very, very lucky that our baby will have him as a dad."

Shoot: The Beacon, Tunbridge Wells. Photographer: Mollie Manning.