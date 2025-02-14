Eleanor Tomlinson welcomes first baby with husband Will Owen - and shares first photo

Congratulations are in order as Eleanor Tomlinson and her husband, rugby player Will Owen, have announced the birth of their first child.

In a post, shared on Valentine's Day, the Poldark actress shared the first picture showing the newborn's tiny hand clasped in theirs. She simply added the heart emoji in the caption.

© Harvey/Shutterstock for Netflix Eleanor Tomlinson has welcomed her first child

The heartwarming post was flooded with an outpour of love and congratulations, with one message reading: "Just so perfect [heart emoji] so proud of you xxxxx." Another said: "Oh the sweetest. Congratulations! Xx."

The couple, who married in 2022, shared the news of their pregnancy in October 2024. The One Day star included an adorable picture that showed a set of newborn baby clothes including a baby grow emblazoned with "Baby Owen", a teddy bear hat and a pair of matching booties complete with tiny ears.

Sharing her news with the world, the 32-year-old captioned her post: "Can't wait to meet you, little one".

© Instagram The actress shared the first photo of her baby

Eleanor tied the knot with Will in 2022. Though the Poldark star is known for keeping her personal life private, she delighted fans by sharing a series of stunning snapshots from their special day on Instagram.

"When a Miss becomes a Mrs. I love you," she wrote. "The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends and of course to you, @pronovias , @euridge_ and @debeersofficial."

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Eleanor opened up about the pressures of dealing with fame. She said: "I live a very normal life. I just want to be known as an actress for doing good work. I don't want people to know what I had for breakfast or what the latest in my life is.

"It's so much more interesting as an actress if you don't know absolutely everything about somebody.

"But in terms of dealing with any fame, it's always lovely when someone approaches you and tells you that your work has meant something to them."

The star added: "But other than that, I tend to kind of fly under the radar a little bit and just concentrate on my work and enjoying my life."