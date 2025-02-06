Tom Brady breaks silence amid Gisele Bundchen's baby news with telling message about love

Tom Brady took to social media one day after his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Joaquin Valente and delivered a message about love.

The NFL star didn't mention the mother of two of his three children, but shared a telling post which gripped the hearts of fans in the wake of family news.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tom posted: "I really think the secret to being loved is to love."

He continued with the quote: "And the secret to being interesting is to be interested.

"And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others.

Tom's cryptic message

"And the secret to having a friend is being a friend." Tom added three heart emojis, and wrote: "Love this."

Fans could read what they wanted into the timely post which coincided with his supermodel ex giving birth to her third child.

© Instagram Gisele gave birth to her third child

The 44-year-old revealed she was pregnant in October 2024 and it was thought she was about five or six months along by that point.

TMZ were the first to report that Gisele had given birth.

Gisele and Joaquim sparked romance rumors after they were seen in and out of the gym together on several occasions in 2023; Joaquim was Gisele's Jiu Jitsu instructor.

© Instagram Tom is also a dad of three

It is unclear when she gave birth, but less than a week ago she shared a beautiful video of her growing baby bump in an Instagram video in which she pondered how to find happiness.

Gisele and Tom are parents to Vivian, 12, and Benjamin, 15.

They finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple came to the decision to end their marriage "after much consideration."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Tom and Gisele split after 13 years of marriage

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," Tom said in a statement at the time. "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."