Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson's 'outrageous' shoulder-baring wedding dress belongs in a fairytale

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson looks like she's stepped straight out of a Disney movie with her billowing wedding dress, after marrying her partner Will Owen in the Cotswolds.

The 30-year-old actress chose a gown from Pronovias with statement, off-the-shoulder sleeves, a fitted waist and a princess-style ballgown skirt – a look that she said tied in perfectly with the grandeur of her wedding venue, Euridge Manor. She accessorised with a long veil and delicate diamond jewellery from De Beers.

Speaking of how she chose her wedding dress, Eleanor told Harpers Bazaar that she was originally inspired by royal bride Grace Kelly, but pictured herself in a "slinky and sleek" gown. Neither of those styles ended up being what she chose when she went dress shopping with her friends – in fact, she picked the first dress she tried on!

"I think every bride-to-be has an idea of the kind of wedding dress they want but it’s amazing how that changes once you actually try one on for the first time. Having played a bride in Love Wedding Repeat, there was a style of dress I felt I had already worn, which thankfully ruled out quite a few options," she said.

Eleanor looked stunning in a Pronovias bridal gown

Eleanor added that her brother became emotional when picking out her "dream dress", which didn't end up being something she expected to love.

"Dress wise, I had thought I would go for something slinky and sleek but as I’ve said, when you’ve decided on your venue and you try on different dresses, I found that the dresses I thought I would have loved, were not right at all.

The actress accessorised with diamond jewellery from De Beers

"Instead, I had the most stunning dress with the most outrageous train. There wasn’t even room for my Dad to sit next to me in the car – he had to sit in the front! I have never felt so confident though. So happy. So loved. And so ready to walk down that aisle," she added.

Eleanor's fans were equally as impressed with her wedding dress. After Sandra von Riekhoff from Divine Day Photography, who was also Princess Eugenie's royal wedding photographer, shared a series of snaps of the bride's elegant gown, fans rushed to the comments section to share their praise. One wrote: "Gorgeous and what a dress," and the photographer replied: "She is pure poetry."

