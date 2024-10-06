Eleanor Tomlinson confirms pregnancy with husband Will Owen in adorable post

One Day star Eleanor Tomlinson has announced that she's expecting her first child with her rugby player husband, Will Owen.

The actress made the exciting announcement on Sunday in a heartwarming Instagram post.

She included an adorable picture that showed a set of newborn baby clothes including a baby grow emblazoned with "Baby Owen", a teddy bear hat and pair of matching booties complete with tiny ears.

© Getty Images The actress is expecting her first child

Sharing her news with the world, the 32-year-old captioned her post: "Can't wait to meet you, little one".

Eleanor's fans and friends quickly inundated the comments section with messages of congratulations. "Congratulations guys this is amazing news," wrote one, while a second added: "Wowwweeee, congratulations you guys!! Amazing news" and a third chimed in: "Congratulations both, such lovely news."

Eleanor wed Will back in 2022. While the Poldark star is notoriously private about her family life, she opted to share a series of snapshots from their big day over on Instagram.

© Harvey/Shutterstock for Netflix The actress at a special screening of 'One Day' in February 2024

"When a Miss becomes a Mrs. I love you," she wrote. "The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends and of course to you, @pronovias , @euridge_ and @debeersofficial."

The pair tied the knot at Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds. Eleanor looked every inch the beautiful bride in an off-the-shoulder Pronovias gown complete with a fitted bodice and sculptural sleeves.

She styled her red tresses into a tousled updo and elevated her bridal look with a breathtaking veil and sparkling diamond jewellery.

Speaking of how she chose her wedding dress, Eleanor told Harper's Bazaar that she was originally inspired by royal bride Grace Kelly, but pictured herself in a "slinky and sleek" gown.

© Getty Images Eleanor with her Poldark co-star Aidan Turner

"I think every bride-to-be has an idea of the kind of wedding dress they want but it's amazing how that changes once you actually try one on for the first time. Having played a bride in Love Wedding Repeat, there was a style of dress I felt I had already worn, which thankfully ruled out quite a few options," she said.

Eleanor added: "Instead, I had the most stunning dress with the most outrageous train. There wasn't even room for my Dad to sit next to me in the car – he had to sit in the front! I have never felt so confident though. So happy. So loved. And so ready to walk down that aisle."