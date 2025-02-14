Hoda Kotb's extra special Valentine's Day revealed

Hoda Kotb had an extra special Valentine's Day on Friday that she no doubt couldn't wait to celebrate.

The former Today star, 60, marked her daughter, Haley's eighth birthday and it was a big occasion as it was her first birthday celebrated in their new home.

Hoda relocated her family from their Manhattan apartment to Westchester County last year and she admitted it was a bittersweet moment.

"Both Haley and Hope came home there, and I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs," she said of her adopted daughters. "And I remember now how they race up and down. I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat.

"I mean, it's like you want to hold onto things and you want to let go," added Hoda — who shares her children with her ex, Joel Schiffman.

"I can't believe I have a seven and a five-year-old, and I can't believe all those memories. There were so many things that we have built there."

While the home is still in New York, it is an upgrade for Hoda, who has gone from a two-bed apartment to a home with at least three bedrooms.

"The kids will have their own rooms, it's three bedrooms upstairs — mine and then one for Haley and one for Hope," she told her co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager during an on-air discussion.

"And they're so excited to have their own space, they're excited about a reading chair, they're excited about having a beanbag chair, and their bed — that kind of stuff."

Hoda added that all she really wanted from the home was for "the kids to be warm and cozy and [to be] a place where they can hang".

Hoda was 52 when she welcomed Haley into her world in 2017. She called into Today on February 21, 2017, to confirm she had become a mother seven days earlier, breaking down in tears as she told her co-anchors including Al Roker that "she is the love of my life!"

Two years after Hoda adopted Haley, a new baby joined their family, Hope. Hoda called into The Today Show again to reveal the special news, sharing that Haley loved being a big sister.

Not only is Haley's birthday another memory to make in their new home, but it's also her first since Hoda left the Today show after 17 years in January.

Hoda announced her departure in September and admitted at the time that she wanted to "try something new" and spend more time with her family.

It was announced on November 14 that Craig Melvin will succeed Hoda on the morning show alongside Savannah Guthrie.

As the news broke on the show, Hoda reacted with nothing but kind words for her co-star. Hoda gushed that Craig was "literally made for this job," telling him: "You have all the things this job needs."

"You are the right person for it," she added. Craig responded with equal reverence that Hoda had "saved" the show.