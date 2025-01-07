Hoda Kotb reveals new 'love' days before Today departure

Hoda Kotb is just days away from bidding farewell to Today after announcing her departure from the morning show after 17 years in September.

The 60-year-old admitted at the time that she wants to "try something new" and spend more time with her family, but she has also found another "love" to keep herself busy.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hoda Kotb's very first TV gig

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Hoda shared an insight into her future plans and revealed her next business endeavor.

"I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

"It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, 'Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.'"

Hoda is still "in the building process" of her company – which she plans to launch in the spring – and revealed that she became "hooked" on wellness after initially having her doubts.

© Getty Images Hoda revealed her wellness app plans to Kelly Clarkson

"I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago. I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it, I was like, 'Wait, I feel calmer, I feel better,'" she confessed.

Hoda first revealed her desire to conquer the wellness market during a conversation with her Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host, Jenna Bush Hager in October.

© Getty Images Hoda fell in love with wellness a few years ago

"I don't know if you've ever had a yearning, a calling, a desire, and you can't quit it, even if you try, because working at NBC is safer," she explained.

"But sometimes, you know there's something else that you want to try in your life. And I have been so turned on by the wellness space because I realized what was happening to me."

© Getty Images Hoda leaves Today on January 10

She added: "I tried different things and I noticed my body was calmer. I was getting sick less. I was feeling better. I was a better parent, a better friend, a better sister, a better daughter. And I thought, all these tiny things I was doing day after day were helping to change me inside.

"What I want to do is I want to live in wellness. I want to work in that space. I want to start things. I've got things that are percolating inside that I'm gonna, hopefully, have fully formed soon."

© Instagram Hoda wants to spend more time with her daughters

It was announced on November 14 that Craig Melvin will succeed Hoda on the morning show alongside Savannah Guthrie, filling her shoes from January 13.

As the news broke on the show, Hoda reacted with nothing but kind words for her co-star. Hoda gushed that Craig was "literally made for this job," telling him: "You have all the things this job needs."

© Getty Images Craig Melvin is replacing Hoda on Today

"You are the right person for it," she added. Craig responded with equal reverence that Hoda had "saved" the show.

Craig became a news anchor for Today in 2019, as well as a co-host of Today Third Hour before being made a permanent member of the cast in January 2019.